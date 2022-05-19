The 101 best California experiences

Hey, California people: Imagine an iceberg.

There’s the tip, and then there’s the best part: the 87% that’s hidden below the waterline.

OK, maybe it’s not so great if you’re the Titanic. But to me, after decades spent up and down California reporting on travel, the arts and the outdoors, the unseen 87% represents immense possibilities. It’s where the gold is, beyond the selfie spots, the mouse ears, the Golden Gate Bridge and the postcard vista from the Tunnel View parking lot in Yosemite.

Right now, many of us are itching to explore. We’re looking for new places and new ways of seeing old places.

That’s why I’m offering up my guide to the 101 best California experiences, made of the most resonant spots I’ve found across the state — including many I’ve come across in the last few months. A hike through Sequoia National Park’s biggest trees, now flanked by last year’s ashes and this spring’s flowers. A taste of the 626 Night Market. The eerie shapes in San Luis Obispo’s Poly Canyon. A bowl of ice cream in Strathmore. The wordless grace of Bob Baker’s marionettes. On this list, which is numbered but not ranked, there are no theme parks (but plenty of kid-friendly destinations), not many museums (because the best are easy to find), no made-for-Instagram “pop-up experiences.” It’s a peek into my travel notebook through the Golden State, a place that’s easily glimpsed and poorly understood.

So take this list, listen to the experts as the pandemic ebbs and flows, and go when you can. Use our checklist (black and white version here) to check off the things you’ve done, the destinations you’ve explored. And let us know what would have been on your list, and maybe we’ll get there in the months ahead. If these pages help push you to see anyplace or meet anyone new in the vast backyard we share, that’s a win.

Can we start summer now?