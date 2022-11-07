11 L.A. date ideas to jump-start cuffing season
Trying a new experience with someone you’re dating is a great way to make it memorable. With so much to explore in the city and many of us still healing from the horror show that was 2020-2022, why spend precious time on an outing that feels typical and underwhelming. Let’s mix it up!
We’ve scoured the city for date ideas that accommodate the extroverted social butterfly, the mellow introvert and everyone in between. Whether you’re looking for an adrenaline rush that can double as a bonding experience or something more laid-back that still feels special, here are 12 fresh date experiences around Los Angeles.
Have a chill, fun night at the Hollywood Bowl
The easygoing, feel-good vibes of the Hollywood Bowl are always a good time. The outdoor concert venue offers a little something for everyone: $1 tickets to select concerts, a mix of artists across genres, and annual themed nights like Reggae Night to classic movie soundtracks brought to life by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Price: Varies by show
Make perfume together at the Institute of Art and Olfaction
Price: $15-$50
Take a Pot ‘N’ Paint workshop at POT Gardens
Be sure to check out other events on POT’s calendar, which include a zodiac mug making workshop, live figure sculpting, sex-positive workshops, an incense and clay incense burner workshop, and wheel throwing for a Demi-Moore-in-“Ghost” moment.
Price: $60
Watch a rooftop movie at Row DTLA
If you’re a film and cannabis enthusiast, there’s also the Cannabis & Movies Club. The Sunday event takes place in Hollywood on the rooftop of The Montalbán (a hop and a skip from the Hollywood Walk of Fame). On-site cannabis consumption is welcomed in its numerous forms — dabbing, smoking, edibles, plus snacks and drinks for those munchies.
Price: $20.75 - $27.75
See a comedy show at Dynasty Typewriter
Dynasty Typewriter is housed in the historic Hayworth theater, but brings just the right amount of modernity: wheelchair accessibility, an extensive drink menu and the option to mix candy (or hot Cheetos) into your popcorn, all-gender bathrooms and seats that offer a gentle recline. Expect to see a mixed bag of up-and-comers, seasoned comedians from that hit show or big-budget film, and everyone in between.
Price: Varies by show
Learn how to make cocktails like a pro
Price: $90 per person
Take in the city views by helicopter
Getting a taste of the city’s rich history and hidden gems from high above will stick with you long after the experience — even if the boo you see it with doesn’t.
Price: $134-$588+
Experience the art of making tea at La Teteria Cafe
Afternoon and evening classes are led by artist Jesus Chaidez, who studied under tea connoisseur and author, Roy Fong, and Grace Fong, who helm the Bay Area tea house Imperial Tea Court together. Tea tastings with Chaidez are available during the afternoon and evening in both English and Spanish and run about an hour and a half.
Price: $55
Take a cooking class at Sur La Table
Price: $89 per person
Take a stroll through UCLA’s botanical garden
This may be a great option for neurodivergent people who get overstimulated easily or folks in the mood for very lowkey socializing. Be sure to have your date take some flicks of you in the beautiful scenery and glorious natural light. Even if the date is a doozy at least you’ll have some cute new pics for social.
Remember to double check the garden hours and confirm there isn’t an event going on before your trip. Gates begin closing at 4 p.m. starting November 1 through January 31.
Price: Free
Have a 'Fast and Furious' moment together
Choose a color from the selection of Polaris Slingshots in either a two or four-seater. Rentals are available by the hour or day, with unlimited mileage use. After reviewing the rules with staff, you can cruise around and even make your way to the beach. Taking a ride ocean-side is 10/10, but the beach is about 20 miles away so plan your date timing accordingly.
Finding the Top Off Rides rental site can be tricky. It is located inside the Glendale Galleria parking structure on Level B2 by the valet parking area. It’s easiest to enter the parking structure off of Central Avenue and Galleria Way.
Price: $50-$600 per hour
