11 L.A. date ideas to jump-start cuffing season

Trying a new experience with someone you’re dating is a great way to make it memorable. With so much to explore in the city and many of us still healing from the horror show that was 2020-2022, why spend precious time on an outing that feels typical and underwhelming. Let’s mix it up!

We’ve scoured the city for date ideas that accommodate the extroverted social butterfly, the mellow introvert and everyone in between. Whether you’re looking for an adrenaline rush that can double as a bonding experience or something more laid-back that still feels special, here are 12 fresh date experiences around Los Angeles.