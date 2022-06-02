14 places to pick up a picnic for summer at the Hollywood Bowl

Barbecue is a cuisine best ordered as a blitz. If you do it right you’ll be overwhelmed by it, trying every hours-long-smoked meat and the copious amounts of accompanying sides too — rich and meaty and filling as it all is. This is why barbecue is an ideal meal to share with a big group, or at least with one or two others: Order it all, then sample your way through it. Roughly 10 minutes from the Hollywood Bowl, one of L.A.’s premier pitmasters is working wood-smoked wonders: Kevin Bludso’s Compton-founded Bludso’s Bar and Que operates on La Brea but its inception came from generations of smoked meats and family recipes in Corsicana, Texas. These recipes and house-made spice rubs and sauces make for peppery, tender and bursting-with-flavor brisket, ribs, tri-tip steaks, chicken and pulled pork. They’re all worth an order, and all come by the quarter-, half- and full-pound family-style serving. Smoky sausages, desserts like creamy banana pudding and sides such as mac and cheese and brisket-studded baked beans round out the meal. If you’re Bowling with a large group, opt for the prix fixe barbecue trays, which offer a bit of everything.



— Stephanie Breijo