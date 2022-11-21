26 ways to volunteer during the holidays in Los Angeles
This season, Los Angeles brims with volunteer opportunities, from delivering gifts to walking Doberman puppies. Soup kitchens, animal shelters and outdoor cleanup crews stretch from Long Beach to Santa Clarita. As toy drives and holiday dinners kick in, the need for volunteers soars, but so does the number of people willing to help.
Nearing holidays tend to spur Angelenos into the giving spirit — and that’s a good thing. Andrew Linares, volunteer manager and alum of the Midnight Mission, a nonprofit that aids unhoused people, said the uptick is partially due to the amount of people who’ve recently moved to the area from out of state. The Midnight Mission has a handful of volunteers who are far from family and seeking something meaningful to do for the holidays.
“They come here and they make a family of their own, they pick their own family,” Linares said. “They start volunteering and building relationships with some of our guests and our staff, and it just becomes this beautiful tree.”
Often, the holidays allow extra time for people to show the compassion they already have, said Justin Szlasa, executive director of SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition. “I find that there’s a tremendous amount of empathy and a tremendous amount of concern and goodwill in Angelenos,” Szlasa said. “I see it all the time every day, especially when it comes to homelessness, because I’d say that everyone feels that more can be done, that more should be done.”
Feeling the urge to help? Here are several volunteer opportunities, ranging from one-day events to recurring commitments across Los Angeles County.
Prep meals with Hollywood Food Coalition
Try something new with the YMCA
On Dec. 15, there’s a toy and groceries giveaway at Culver-Palms Family YMCA from 9 to 11 a.m. and a toy giveaway at Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA from 5 to 7 p.m. (marked on this map). Food distributions are held daily across varying cities. Visit the website or email LisaVanIngenPope@ymcaLA.org to get involved.
Raise money for hot meals with Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission
Hosted by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, view all volunteer slots and sign up on the website.
Stock shelves with L.A. Community Fridges
Help pets find homes with Best Friends Animal Society
Start by creating a profile on the website. Acceptance should take a day or two; then you’ll schedule a first-day training to get started.
Save species with Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy
Most volunteer days are on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, and are open to all ages. The address noted here is just one of multiple sites where people volunteer.
Serve a Thanksgiving meal at the Bell Shelter
Make cards with L.A. Family Housing
L.A. Family Housing also offers in-person volunteer opportunities, like donation organization, and seeks those with special skills, like dog grooming and yoga. These activities take place on the main campus in North Hollywood.
Get to know unhoused neighbors with SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition
Similar amenities are offered at Tuesday’s Echo Park shower program, while doctors are on site and lunches are distributed at Wednesday’s Silver Lake Drop-In Program. The Sunday Atwater Potluck in Bond Park runs the third Sunday of every month. New volunteers are welcome to sign up online. You can also get involved in an outreach program as a returning volunteer.
Clean beaches with Surfrider
“People always say it’s like one big small town, so it’s pretty common to run into the same folks who regularly attend our beach cleanups,” said Brett Medeiros, cleanup coordinator.
Surfrider also has chapters in Long Beach and Los Angeles.
Spread holiday cheer with Long Beach Red Shield
Through Dec. 24, stand with the famous red kettle and ring bells in front of stores to raise money for the food pantry.
Whether it’s 30 minutes or a few hours, any amount of time is welcome. To get involved, reach out to Regina Jaster at Regina.Jaster@usw.salvationarmy.org
Walk dogs with Wags & Walks
The need is high for temporary foster families, which keep recent rescues out of overcrowded, high-kill shelters. If you’re up for a larger commitment, try fostering this holiday season.
Make Jingle Bags with PATH
In the PATH Cooks Program, volunteers cook meals in a PATH kitchen at 2346 Cotner Ave. in Los Angeles. Groups plan a menu, shop for supplies and prepare meals in the onsite kitchen to serve to PATH residents.
Sign up online and email pathvolunteers@epath.org to volunteer this season.
Pack meals for kids with Children’s Hunger Fund
Share stories with Reading to Kids
Sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of the month, and masks must be worn indoors. Sign up on the Reading to Kids website. (The address listed here is just one of many volunteer sites.)
Buy gifts for families with Ascencia
This holiday season, participate in Adopt-A-Family. Once you sign up, you’ll find out how many members are in the household you’re assigned to and receive a short story about them along with their wishlist. Items range from $25 to $50. After you shop, find a time to drop off the items at Ascencia.
Collect toys with Toys for Tots
Restore habitats with Friends of the L.A. River
Get involved with the Midnight Mission
“Our kitchen is working really hard in making sure that they are providing meals to thousands of people just in our regular services, but also in making sure that Thanksgiving is covered for this brunch that we’re having,” said volunteer manager Andrew Linares.
Sign up on the website or email volunteer@midnightmission.org. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a KN95 mask while in the facility.
On Thanksgiving morning, fundraise for the Midnight Mission by walking or running a 5K or 10K in the Los Angeles Turkey Trot. The course starts and ends at City Hall. Registration is open.
Exercise with Girls on the Run
Serve dinner in the park with Union Station Homeless Services
Mentor students with Operation Jump Start
“Mentors and mentees often go on to stay in touch well beyond the duration of their mentorship, and in many cases become mainstays in each other’s lives,” said Rebecca Ridge, community outreach supervisor. “It’s a perfect opportunity for anyone who is looking to give back as their New Years resolution.”
Collect trash with Clean Up the Beach
The next cleanup is on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Work on trails with Wildland Weed Warriors
Volunteers must make an account and sign up on the Santa Clarita volunteers website. They’ll receive an email with the meeting point prior to starting. Volunteers ages 11-16 must register with an accompanying caregiver. Bring water, snacks and clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty. Tools are provided, and the shift is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon.
Prepare meals at Long Beach Rescue Mission
“Tasks are as vast as the skills the volunteers have. If someone has capabilities as an electrician, we may ask them to assist us with wiring,” said volunteer coordinator Jesse Lueb.
Orientation is held the second Saturday of the month on site, but isn’t needed if volunteering with a group.
Tutor with 826LA
