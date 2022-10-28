(Anne Latini / Los Angeles Times)
18 festive holiday markets to find one-of-a-kind gifts in and around L.A.
There are many benefits to shopping small this holiday season. You can support L.A.'s creative community. You won’t have to worry about supply chain issues or whether your gift will arrive in time. There’s no unnecessary packaging that comes with shipped gifts and, most importantly, it’s a good excuse to get out of the house and experience L.A.
Thanks to vaccines and booster shots, holiday markets are back with a vengeance this year, offering one-of-a-kind gifts in unexpected places. In Ojai, you can shop for handcrafted goods in the hotel rooms of the Ojai Rancho Inn. At Angel City Brewery in the Arts District, you can sample IPAs while shopping for jewelry and ceramics by local artists. Many public parks and avenues will close down to host outdoor events. Even if you don’t purchase something, you’ll enjoy a unique experience and connect with others.
Shop for unique items at these outdoor flea markets in and around Los Angeles.
Read on for a selection of holiday markets and craft fairs in and around Los Angeles this holiday season. In addition to our roundup of L.A.'s best gift shops, check out our roundup of flea markets, another great option — and experience to have — in your search for unique gifts.
In Todo Craft Fair
The event will be held indoors and outdoors.
When: Nov. 5 and 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Tickets can be purchased in advance online and at the door for $10 and $16 for both days.
Makeshift Muse
When:
Nov. 5 and 6, noon to 5 p.m., Big Bang Theory Way, Pasadena; Nov. 12 and 13, 220 Walnut Ave., Huntington Beach; Dec. 3 and 4, noon to 6 p.m., Angel City Brewery, DTLA; Dec. 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 220 Walnut Ave., Huntington Beach.
Admission: Free
Mujeres Makers Market
When: Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Dec. 3 and 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: Free
Maum Market
When: Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at One Colorado in Pasadena; Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Platform Park, 8806 Washington Blvd. in Culver City.
Admission: Free but reservations are required.
These Hands Makers Collective Holiday Pop-up
When: Nov. 12, 3 to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
Dear Handmade Life’s Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival
When: Nov. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
Renegade Craft Tour
In addition to the promise of a good workout walking around the L.A. park near Chinatown, the holiday installment of Renegade will offer original paintings and prints, soaps and candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing and artisanal foods.
When: Nov. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: Donation. Leashed pets allowed.
Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair
When: Nov. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central Park, Pasadena; Dec. 10 and 11, 10 a.m to 5 p.m., San Fernando Boulevard, in between Magnolia and Angeleno in downtown Burbank
Admission: Free. Leashed pets are welcome.
Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show
When: Dec. 2 through 4
Admission: $4-$9
Midland Market
When: Dec. 2. 4 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Kids under 12, free.
Prosperity Market
“We have farmers, food producers, packaged food, hot food. We always have music,” Prosperity Market founders Kara Still and Carmen Dianne told The Times. “We have a DJ. I would say we’re like 70% food, and then we have 30% artists. Sometimes we’ll have children’s events. We do raffles. We’ll bring in community partners. It really is about creating a space where people can have access to all of these goods via all of these Black producers and be together. A space for people to be together and to learn stuff and try some new things.”
In addition to the event at the Grove, Still and Dianne have curated four special collections by some of their favorite local Black-owned businesses for the holidays: Flavor, Snack, Self Care and Produce, priced between $45 and $55. Online ordering launches online on Nov. 25 and closes Dec. 15. Local delivery (fee applies) and pick-up will be available on Dec. 17.
When: Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace
Guests can enjoy music and refreshments while shopping for ceramics, glassware, jewelry, artisanal chocolate, leather bags, dried floral wreaths and organic skincare products from vendors Ashley Procopio Jewelry, Hecho by Caye, Isa Guadalupe, Kathryn Hillier Ceramics and Ladée Claire Chocolates, among others.
When: Dec. 3 and 4, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Saturday, $9, includes museum admission; Sunday, pay what you can. Early access to the market on Saturday, which includes brunch, $25 to $30.
Handmade Market Collective
When: Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission: Free
Heather Levine Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale
When: Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: Free
Unique Markets Holiday Market
Dates: Dec. 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $15; $20 for both days. VIP admission, $50, includes a set of merino wool coasters, an enamel mug, another surprise gift and a nylon tote bag.
Deck the Halls Ojai Holiday Market
There will be live music curated by Carlos Niño and Annelise Stabenau.
When: Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: Free
West Coast Craft Market
When: Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: Free. Leashed pets allowed.
Mujeres Market Orange County
When: Dec. 18, noon to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
