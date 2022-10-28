Advertisement
(Anne Latini / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

18 festive holiday markets to find one-of-a-kind gifts in and around L.A.

By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
There are many benefits to shopping small this holiday season. You can support L.A.'s creative community. You won’t have to worry about supply chain issues or whether your gift will arrive in time. There’s no unnecessary packaging that comes with shipped gifts and, most importantly, it’s a good excuse to get out of the house and experience L.A.

Thanks to vaccines and booster shots, holiday markets are back with a vengeance this year, offering one-of-a-kind gifts in unexpected places. In Ojai, you can shop for handcrafted goods in the hotel rooms of the Ojai Rancho Inn. At Angel City Brewery in the Arts District, you can sample IPAs while shopping for jewelry and ceramics by local artists. Many public parks and avenues will close down to host outdoor events. Even if you don’t purchase something, you’ll enjoy a unique experience and connect with others.

photo illustration of flea market items on a price tag with a bright yellow background.

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

11 unique L.A. flea markets to check out during your next treasure hunt

Shop for unique items at these outdoor flea markets in and around Los Angeles.

Read on for a selection of holiday markets and craft fairs in and around Los Angeles this holiday season. In addition to our roundup of L.A.'s best gift shops, check out our roundup of flea markets, another great option — and experience to have — in your search for unique gifts.

People shop outdoors at the In Todo Craft Fair
(Shobha Philips)

In Todo Craft Fair

Boyle Heights Holiday market
Following last year’s inaugural holiday marketplace at Mack Sennett Studios, the In Todo Craft Fair returns this year at a new, larger venue: Frankie Los Angeles in Boyle Heights. In Todo was founded by designers Kristen Gonzalez (Selva Negra), Shobha Philips (Proclaim), Adele Tetangco (Et Tigre) and Aliya Wanek in an effort to help bring visibility to BIPOC artists, designers and makers in Los Angeles. This year’s event will feature more than 100 makers offering apparel, jewelry, handmade crafts, home goods, wellness, beauty and specialty foods from local artisanal vendors, including Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen and Lasita.

The event will be held indoors and outdoors.

When: Nov. 5 and 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Tickets can be purchased in advance online and at the door for $10 and $16 for both days.
Shoppers at an outdoor market
(Makeshift Muse)

Makeshift Muse

Downtown L.A. Holiday market
Shop for vintage goods and handmade items from more than 30 local makers, as Makeshift Muse hosts four holiday events this season: Nov. 5 and 6 in Old Town Pasadena, Nov. 12 and 13 and Dec. 17 and 18 in Huntington Beach and Dec. 3 and 4 at Angel City Brewery in the Arts District. In addition to gifts, the markets will include live music, food and drinks and holiday-inspired decor.

Nov. 5 and 6, noon to 5 p.m., Big Bang Theory Way, Pasadena; Nov. 12 and 13, 220 Walnut Ave., Huntington Beach; Dec. 3 and 4, noon to 6 p.m., Angel City Brewery, DTLA; Dec. 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 220 Walnut Ave., Huntington Beach.

Admission: Free
A woman behind a table selling goods outside
(Mujeres Makers Market)

Mujeres Makers Market

Holiday market
This monthly pop-up retail experience generally features more than 50 vendors, all women of color. On the first Sunday of every month, you can shop for vintage goods, handmade Latinesque items as well as candles, soaps, clothing and more. In honor of Día de los Muertos, the November pop-up will offer music, community altars, face painting, arts and crafts, a La Catrina contest and dance performances. The two-day event in December at the El Presidio de Santa Bárbara will feature holiday-themed decor, music, photos and food. In addition, the organizers are planning to add some elements of Posadas, a holiday celebration common in Mexico and within the community in California.

When: Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Dec. 3 and 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free
An overhead shot of pottery on a table
(Hyun Lee/Maum)

Maum Market

Pasadena Holiday market
Arnold Byun and Kioh Park launched the MAUM monthly market in January 2022 in an effort to highlight Korean and Asian makers. The latest pop-up in November, an outdoor experience hosted at One Colorado in Old Pasadena, will feature works by 26 Asian makers spanning ceramics to sustainable clothing, including Glee + Co, Eunjin Bae, Serein Botanicals and Rise and Shine Jewelry.

When: Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at One Colorado in Pasadena; Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Platform Park, 8806 Washington Blvd. in Culver City.

Admission: Free but reservations are required.
Guests shop for jewelry
(These Hands Makers Collective)

These Hands Makers Collective Holiday Pop-up

Culver City Holiday market
These Hands Makers, which hosts classes on knitting, candle-making and shibori-dyeing, hosts a holiday pop-up with Lola and Diosa, Daggers and Pearls, Weird Luck, Thunder Textile and Virgo Vintage, among others.

When: Nov. 12, 3 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free
vendors selling soap talk to customers
(Dear Handmade Life)

Dear Handmade Life’s Patchwork Show Modern Makers Festival

Long Beach Holiday market
Dear Handmade Life, a networking group for creatives in Los Angeles, sponsors this annual craft fair in the parking lot of the Marine Stadium in Long Beach as a way to highlight small businesses. This year’s show will feature more than 200 makers, from jewelers to potters as well as kids’ coloring stations, hands-on DIY classes and more than 10 food trucks. The event is bike- and dog-friendly, and even includes a bike valet.

When: Nov. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free
people mingle at an outdoor market
(Renegade Craft)

Renegade Craft Tour

Chinatown Holiday market
Walking the Renegade Craft Fair at the Los Angeles State Historic Park is a little like experiencing an alfresco Etsy convention as independent designers take a break from their online shops and set up booths where you can view their handmade wares in person.

In addition to the promise of a good workout walking around the L.A. park near Chinatown, the holiday installment of Renegade will offer original paintings and prints, soaps and candles, pottery, jewelry, clothing and artisanal foods.

When: Nov. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Donation. Leashed pets allowed.
Shoppers at an outdoor crafts fair with vendors behind tables
(Gil Riego Jr.)

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

Pasadena Holiday market
More than 400 artisans will set up at Central Park in Old Town Pasadena for the annual curated selection of independent artisans offering original fashion and jewelry design, paper goods, home goods and art. The event will repeat on San Fernando Boulevard in downtown Burbank in between Magnolia Boulevard and Angeleno, with Santa scheduled to appear as a special guest.

When: Nov. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central Park, Pasadena; Dec. 10 and 11, 10 a.m to 5 p.m., San Fernando Boulevard, in between Magnolia and Angeleno in downtown Burbank

Admission: Free. Leashed pets are welcome.
Dub Adcock and Lynne Eginoire look at ornaments at the Orange County Harvest Festival
(Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot )

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show

Pomona Holiday market
Hundreds of artists convene at the Pomona Fairgrounds for the 50th annual Harvest Festival, a celebration of handmade jewelry, clothing, photography, specialty foods, hand-turned wood, ceramics, blown glass and ornaments. This year’s event will also feature a Maker’s Market for smaller brands, a vintage alley and activities for kids.

When: Dec. 2 through 4

Admission: $4-$9
A store with many candles and other scented things on shelves
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

Midland Market

Boyle Heights Holiday market
More than 70 local designers, including Block Shop Textiles, Chan Luu, Jen E Ceramics, Calico Farm and Shaina Mote, will gather at the Frankie Los Angeles event space for this holiday market, hosted by Paige Appel and Kelly Harris of Midland Shop.

When: Dec. 2. 4 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Kids under 12, free.
Someone holding a bouquet makes a purchase at the Prosperity Market
(Prosperity Market)

Prosperity Market

Fairfax Holiday market
Prosperity Market, a mobile market devoted to supporting Black farmers, food producers and artists, hosts an in-person pop-up market on Dec. 3 at the Original Farmers Market on 3rd Street, near The Grove.

“We have farmers, food producers, packaged food, hot food. We always have music,” Prosperity Market founders Kara Still and Carmen Dianne told The Times. “We have a DJ. I would say we’re like 70% food, and then we have 30% artists. Sometimes we’ll have children’s events. We do raffles. We’ll bring in community partners. It really is about creating a space where people can have access to all of these goods via all of these Black producers and be together. A space for people to be together and to learn stuff and try some new things.”

In addition to the event at the Grove, Still and Dianne have curated four special collections by some of their favorite local Black-owned businesses for the holidays: Flavor, Snack, Self Care and Produce, priced between $45 and $55. Online ordering launches online on Nov. 25 and closes Dec. 15. Local delivery (fee applies) and pick-up will be available on Dec. 17.

When: Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free
Pottery with flowers and a candle and prints at the Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace
(Craft Contemporary)

Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace

Mid-Wilshire Holiday market
After taking in Lezley Saar’s “Diorama Drama” exhibition at the Craft Contemporary (formerly the Craft and Folk Art Museum), shop for one-of-a-kind contemporary crafts by more than 20 Los Angeles-based makers at the Holiday Marketplace held in the courtyard of the arts museum.

Guests can enjoy music and refreshments while shopping for ceramics, glassware, jewelry, artisanal chocolate, leather bags, dried floral wreaths and organic skincare products from vendors Ashley Procopio Jewelry, Hecho by Caye, Isa Guadalupe, Kathryn Hillier Ceramics and Ladée Claire Chocolates, among others.

When: Dec. 3 and 4, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Saturday, $9, includes museum admission; Sunday, pay what you can. Early access to the market on Saturday, which includes brunch, $25 to $30.
People shop at vendor set-ups in the parking lot of Hugo's Tacos in Atwater Village.
(Handmade Market Collective)

Handmade Market Collective

Atwater Village Holiday market
Artists, creatives, designers and makers assemble in the parking lot of Hugo’s Tacos for the annual community bazaar.

When: Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: Free
People shop for ceramics in an indoor studio
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

Heather Levine Ceramics Holiday Studio Sale

Glassell Park Holiday market
Ceramist Heather Levine opens her studio for her annual holiday sale, where guests can shop for handmade bowls, vases, planters, coffee mugs, even pendant lamps by Los Angeles artists. In addition to Levine, this year’s lineup includes ceramists Heather Rosenman, MH Ceramics, Madeleine Pellegren, Studio J. Dubois, Betsey Carter Ceramics, Pawena Studio, Morgan Peck, Matthew Rosenquist and Clare Crespo.

When: Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free
A person inspects an earring at a jewelry vendor table
(Unique Markets)

Unique Markets Holiday Market

Downtown L.A. Holiday market
More than 150 local small businesses — many of which have BIPOC owners — and independent artists will share clothing, jewelry, apothecary items and other gifts at the 14th annual Unique Markets Holiday Market held at the California Market Center in downtown Los Angeles. Admission includes a free tote bag, gift wrapping, photo booth access and refreshments. The participants can be seen on Unique Market’s website.

Dates: Dec. 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $15; $20 for both days. VIP admission, $50, includes a set of merino wool coasters, an enamel mug, another surprise gift and a nylon tote bag.
Shoppers bundled up at an outdoor market surrounded by trees
(Shelter Social Club )

Deck the Halls Ojai Holiday Market

Ventura County Holiday market
Hotel rooms become showrooms at Deck the Halls, an annual event where designers from all over California set up shop in the 18 rooms of the hip Ojai Rancho Inn. Artists and makers from L.A., Ojai and beyond include Fixed Air, Kris Chau, Eunbi, Simeona Leona, Matthew Ready, All Roads Studio, Alexis Smart, Lookout and Wonderland, High Tide, Sherlise Lee, Debbie Bean, Block Shop, Wonder Valley, Milena Silvano, Agnes Baddoo, Zen Bunni, Bliss and Mischief, Sam Roberts, Tavin, Shop Summer Camp, Rory’s Place, Sama Sama Kitchen and many more.

There will be live music curated by Carlos Niño and Annelise Stabenau.

When: Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free
A crowded outdoor market
(West Coast Craft Market)

West Coast Craft Market

Downtown L.A. Holiday market
The West Coast Craft Market in Los Angeles brings together more than 175 artists, designers and makers at this outdoor market held at the North Lot at Skylight ROW DTLA. The event will feature vintage goods and apparel, ceramics and candles and jewelry.

When: Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free. Leashed pets allowed.
Sarah Servin works the Twin Gems booth at Mujeres Market
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Mujeres Market Orange County

Santa Ana Holiday market
In 2017, Gloria Lucas started Mujeres Market as a place where individuals who identify as women of color, femmes of color, or queer or trans people of color could sell their homemade or independently created products. This year’s holiday market will feature more than 100 vendors as well as DJs, food, photo-ops and a cash bar.

When: Dec. 18, noon to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free
