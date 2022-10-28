18 festive holiday markets to find one-of-a-kind gifts in and around L.A.

There are many benefits to shopping small this holiday season. You can support L.A.'s creative community. You won’t have to worry about supply chain issues or whether your gift will arrive in time. There’s no unnecessary packaging that comes with shipped gifts and, most importantly, it’s a good excuse to get out of the house and experience L.A.

Thanks to vaccines and booster shots, holiday markets are back with a vengeance this year, offering one-of-a-kind gifts in unexpected places. In Ojai, you can shop for handcrafted goods in the hotel rooms of the Ojai Rancho Inn. At Angel City Brewery in the Arts District, you can sample IPAs while shopping for jewelry and ceramics by local artists. Many public parks and avenues will close down to host outdoor events. Even if you don’t purchase something, you’ll enjoy a unique experience and connect with others.

Read on for a selection of holiday markets and craft fairs in and around Los Angeles this holiday season. In addition to our roundup of L.A.'s best gift shops, check out our roundup of flea markets, another great option — and experience to have — in your search for unique gifts.

