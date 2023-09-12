Tell us what we’re missing: What mental health questions do you want answered?

This story was originally published in Group Therapy, a weekly newsletter answering questions sent by readers about what’s been weighing on their hearts and minds. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Readers,

It’s been a year since we began Group Therapy, and what a year it’s been. Thanks to your vulnerable and thoughtful questions, we’ve brought you more than 50 newsletters about mental health and its relationship to how we experience our lives emotionally, physically and spiritually.

We’ve answered so many different kinds of questions, including why we dream about dead loved ones; how to support transgender youth in this hostile political climate; and whether May Gray can make you feel depressed. We’ve taken a look at spiritual practices like reiki and tarot, and we’ve gathered wisdom on how to talk to your boss about your mental health and how to navigate dating when you have a mental health condition that can complicate the process. Most recently, we’ve explored how to live with chronic pain as well as complex trauma, otherwise known as C-PTSD, and why our minds race when we’re trying to fall asleep.

What makes this newsletter special is you all. By sending us your questions, you give us a window into what people actually care about. You help us focus on serving our community in a way that the news media often fails to do. Thank you for trusting us.

To keep meandering down this path of inquiry, we need more fuel for the engine of this newsletter — your questions. So my question for you is, what are we missing?

I also want to invite you to tell us how we can improve this newsletter: the kind of experts we’re interviewing, multicultural perspectives we’re leaving out, or resources we should spotlight (including books, websites, organizations and people).

There are two easy ways to reach us. You can email us at grouptherapy@latimes.com , or you can fill out this form on our website . As always, you can remain anonymous.

Thank you for learning and growing with us. We look forward to hearing from you.

Until next week,

Laura

