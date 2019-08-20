Looking to ramp up your fitness? 5 new wellness hot spots to try

Go inside a few of the newest wellness hot spots in and around Los Angeles:

The workouts at Ritual are predicated on 20-minute sessions of HIIT — high intensity interval training — which proponents believe is one of the most efficient ways to burn fat and get toned.

“By keeping exercise bite-sized, you make it easier to get it in today, which is important because … ’lack of time’ is the No. 1 excuse for not exercising,” said Ritual co-founder and coach Ian Tan. The 2,200- square- foot studio, which opened in July, offers classes every 30 minutes and provides workout gear. (The classes are done barefoot.)

“The workouts vary daily in terms of the work-to-rest ratios, the order in which exercises are performed and the overall intensity required,” said co-owner and Pro-MMA athlete Brad Robinson. “This means your body is always kept guessing and your progress never stagnates.” Tan added that 20 minutes of HIIT “with functional movements is more than enough to keep you lean, healthy and strong.”

Info: Rates start at $45 for a seven-day trial. 315 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. ritualgym.com

::

A new Pilates studio will put you in mind of Paris. (Lily Glass / Paris Pilates)

The newly opened Paris Pilates in Silver Lake is as the name suggests; the studio is modeled on an apartment in Le Marais. The 1,200- square- foot studio features gilt mirrors, the machines are white, the changing room has mustard velvet draperies and the lockers are finished with faux marble. The 50-minute workouts are based on classical Pilates, with the use of (candy-colored) weights, set to the sort of music you’d hear at a modern Parisian bistro. But no croissants afterward .

Info: First class $20, thereafter $35. Unlimited monthly is $250. 3110 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver L ake. parispilates.com

::

Shanti Hot Yoga, a newly-opened wellness studio in Culver City offers hot yoga classes alongside barre, sculpt and breath work. (Shanti Hot Yoga)

Although it’s called Shanti Hot Yoga, the classes at the new wellness studio in Culver City also offer unheated yoga alongside barre, sculpt, meditation and breathwork classes. Founded by yoga instructor Star Rader, the studio will be open 365 days a year starting at 5:30 a.m. and offering classes for every level. A healing room will provide acupuncture, chiropractic care and Reiki sessions. Rader said she hopes the space “will provide something for everyone — from new friends, stamina, strength, flexibility, to simply more peace of mind.” The hot yoga will be done in 102 to 104 degrees.

Info: Prices start at $7 for seven days of classes for new students. 8770 Washington Blvd., Suite A, Culver City. shantihotyoga.com

::

Celebrity trainer Mark Jenkins is leading Saturday classes at the Ace Hotel, to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Los Angeles. (Mark Jenkins)

Get it while it lasts: Saturday workout classes at the Ace Hotel in DTLA are reintroducing the delights of jump ropes — while supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Los Angeles.

Celebrity trainer Mark Jenkins, who has worked out with Mary J. Blige and DJ Khaled, leads the hour-long “Jump Off” classes in a space donated by the hotel; proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club. “Community outreach has always been important to me, especially seeing how we can help people learn the values of health and fitness,” said Jenkins. The classes use jump ropes for many exercises, and are designed for all levels. “It’s just one of the tools I utilize to get in a total body workout. It’s portable and inexpensive.”

Info: Classes are being held every Saturday in August. 10 a.m., in the Segovia Hall at the Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway. $30 suggested donation. Attendees leave with a copy of Jenkins’ book, “The Jump Off: 60 Days to a Hip Hop Hard Body.” Tickets at eventbrite.com

::

Theragun opened a pop-up location in Westfield Century City. (Theragun)

Here’s a hipper version of the mall massage: Santa Monica-based Theragun, which makes handheld devices to help with body pain and tension, in mid-August opened a pop-up in Westfield Century City offering 15-minute treatments.

“We all have tension and stress, whether it’s from sitting in the car too long or leaning your head forward to look at your phone for hours,” said Jason Wersland, a chiropractor and founder of Theragun. “My goal is to teach people to take care of their body and deal with the everyday aches and pains and not letting them build.”

The 300-square-foot retail location, which is open till late next year, will include a separate walled-off section with a massage table. Therapists will use one of the Theragun products — which work using a kind of pounding movement, something called “percussive therapy” — to treat visitors, whether it’s for some postworkout relief or to soothe back or neck strain. “In many cases, there is immediate relief,” said Wersland. “And then people can learn how to readjust themselves and change the way they’re moving.”

Info: 15-minute sessions run $25, by appointment at theragun.com, at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Devices start at $249.