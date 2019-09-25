Browsing: What are the bestselling sofas in L.A. right now?

Have you suddenly noticed a shocking pink sofa in the living room of a neighbor’s home? And then another? Or maybe a cozy couch with a classic curved back in colors like hemp and serpentine that’s suddenly turning up in shelter magazines?

These pieces of furniture, according to a recent sampling of Los Angeles retailers, are among the bestsellers in their showrooms and on their websites right now.

Sometimes, the hot favorites are surprising.

“Seemingly out of nowhere, it seems like everyone wants a Restoration Hardware Maxwell sofa,” said John Linden, a Los Angeles-based interior designer. “A number of clients started asking me about it. It’s a simple enough piece of furniture — a traditional, minimal sofa that takes inspiration from the Midcentury Modern style.”

Here are some options to consider if you are shopping for a sofa and want to be on trend.

1. Just launched in July as a direct-to-consumer e-tailer, West Hollywood-based Whom Home already has a clear front-runner in its couch offerings — the Influencer (above). Available in a glam crushed pink velvet with brass, cobalt blue with silver or earth tones and black metal, the couch is available in 5- to 8-foot lengths. Starting at $1,988 at whomhome.com

The Bay, from Made Goods, comes in colors like rosewater and turquoise. (Made Goods)

2. The Bay, from Los Angeles-based Made Goods, can be upholstered in a variety of fabrics — mohair, cotton velvet, shagreen — and colors, among them rosewater and turquoise. The legs can be finished in pitted silver, bronze or gold. From $6,100 at Made Goods, 9011 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood or madegoods.com

Lulu & Georgia attributes the popularity of the Maxwell sofa to its versatility. (Talia Dinwiddie / Lulu & Georgia)

3. Lulu & Georgia’s bestselling sofa is the Maxwell, (not to be confused with the identically named style from Restoration Hardware), which features plush cushions and pine wood legs. The brand ascribes its popularity to its versatility; depending on the fabric and color, it can look bohemian-Californian or more classically styled. $2,867 at luluandgeorgia.com

The Curved Back sofa from Lawson-Fenning features a single down-wrapped cushion with a trio of removable back cushions. (Lawson-Fenning)

4. With a base made of American walnut, white oak or metal, the Curved Back sofa from Lawson-Fenning features a single down-wrapped cushion with a trio of removable back cushions and two bolsters. Available in multiple fabric options. From $3,450 at the brand’s store at 6824 Melrose Ave. or lawsonfenning.com

The Blake is a popular item from the "commitment-free" collection at Fernish. (Dustin Walker/ Fernish)

5. If you’re looking for a sofa for the short haul, a rental from Fernish is a good bet; the brand provides what it describes as “commitment-free furniture.” The most popular is the quietly elegant Blake, which features vertical tufting, gray upholstery and square feet made of beechwood. $63 a month to rent, $1,508 to buy. fernish.com

The 8-foot Block Island from Harbinger is covered in outdoor-friendly fabric. (Harbinger)

6. The 8-foot Block Island sofa from Harbinger is a consistent top seller for the retailer; it is covered in outdoor-friendly fabric. $11,500 at Harbinger, 752 N. La Cienega Blvd. harbingerla.com

Piero Lissoni’s Mex Cube is a seating system that can be configured for any space. (Cassina L.A. by Diva)

7. The Mex Cube from Piero Lissoni is not so much a sofa as it is a system; individual components come with or without backrests and armrests, and shapes can be configured to suit the space and purpose. Pricing varies. Available at Cassina L.A. by Diva, 8815 Beverly Blvd., or Luminaire Los Angeles, 8840 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood. cassina.com

The aptly named Sofa comes in either a two- or three-seat option. (Floyd)

8. In its creamy mustard color, the Sofa from Floyd comes in two- or three-seater variations. It arrives flatpacked, and it’s designed to be assembled in less than 45 minutes even by those who think they can’t work a screwdriver. From $1,290 at floydhome.com or West Elm, 1427 4th St., Santa Monica.

The Essex, from Poly & Bark, comes in tufted cognac Italian leather. (Poly & Bark)

9. West Hollywood-based Poly & Bark’s top seller is its Essex, a tufted cognac Italian leather sofa that comes with mahogany-finished legs. $1,699. polyandbark.com

At Minotti Los Angeles, the top-selling sofa is the Rodolfo Dordoni-designed Hamilton. (Minotti Los Angeles)

10. At Minotti Los Angeles, owner Mary Ta says her top-selling sofa is the Rodolfo Dordoni-designed Hamilton. “It’s fresh and light, floating off the ground atop a black nickel base,” Ta says, adding that the approximately $30,000 piece “works with different concepts, from traditional to modern, even ethnic and eclectic styles.” 8936 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood. minotti-la.com