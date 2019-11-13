Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Free flights to Cuba included with these multiday tours

The National Capitol Building in Havana, Cuba.
The Capitol in Havana, Cuba.
(Friendly Planet Travel)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Nov. 13, 2019
6 AM
InsightCuba is offering U.S. travelers free round-trip airfare between Miami and Havana on multiday tours to the island nation.

The deal: The free airfare applies to most tours, from four-day weekend excursions to Havana ($2,595 and up), to 10-day tours ($4,895 and up) that take you to less-traveled parts of the island. The company has been organizing customized and small group tours to Cuba since 2000.

When: You can book free airfare with tours through the end of 2020.

Details: InsightCuba also provides a legal visa for U.S. travelers. Rules governing travel to Cuba have changed, most recently with the Trump administration banning U.S. carriers from flying to any city except Havana.

Info: insightcuba.com

Mary Forgione
