Free flights to Cuba included with these multiday tours

InsightCuba is offering U.S. travelers free round-trip airfare between Miami and Havana on multiday tours to the island nation.

The deal: The free airfare applies to most tours, from four-day weekend excursions to Havana ($2,595 and up), to 10-day tours ($4,895 and up) that take you to less-traveled parts of the island. The company has been organizing customized and small group tours to Cuba since 2000.

When: You can book free airfare with tours through the end of 2020.

Details: InsightCuba also provides a legal visa for U.S. travelers. Rules governing travel to Cuba have changed, most recently with the Trump administration banning U.S. carriers from flying to any city except Havana.

Info: insightcuba.com