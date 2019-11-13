Free flights to Cuba included with these multiday tours

InsightCuba is offering U.S. travelers free round-trip airfare between Miami and Havana on multiday tours to the island nation.
Can you still fly to Cuba? Can you travel legally to Cuba? Can you get in trouble going to Cuba on your own? The answers are yes, yes and yes. But take heart. There are solutions.
The deal: The free airfare applies to most tours, from four-day weekend excursions to Havana ($2,595 and up), to 10-day tours ($4,895 and up) that take you to less-traveled parts of the island. The company has been organizing customized and small group tours to Cuba since 2000.
The island nation is always, it seems, buffeted by economic winds and political turmoil yet it manages to survive. Here’s what doesn’t change: the welcoming warmth of its people.
When: You can book free airfare with tours through the end of 2020.
Details: InsightCuba also provides a legal visa for U.S. travelers. Rules governing travel to Cuba have changed, most recently with the Trump administration banning U.S. carriers from flying to any city except Havana.
Info: insightcuba.com