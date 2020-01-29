The 11 coolest things we saw at CES for the fitness fanatic

11. AQUA E-BIKE

For the person who has everything, and the bank account to prove it: The Manta5 Hydrofoiler XE-1 eBike takes the electric-assist concept to your local lake or ocean when the waves are placid (or nonexistent). The sleek, New Zealand-made aluminum/carbon fiber machine uses airfoils, a waterproof battery and a 460-watt motor to hydroplane up to 12 mph. Like a land e-bike, the motor shuts off when you stop pedaling (stopping the propeller). But it won’t sink. The battery charges in three hours and yields one hour of total ride time. Suitable for a range of fitness levels, it breaks down in minutes to fit in a car. $7,495. manta5.com