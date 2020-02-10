Shop like a celeb, eat like a royal and party like a rock star on the Sunset Strip: Four Hours

Sure, some of Sunset Strip’s lore includes debaucherous tales of rockers, groupies, raucous music and stimulants all colliding within the rollicking bars and clubs that line the famed stretch of West Hollywood. However, Sunset Boulevard emanates an energy that can be enjoyed completely sober. Your choice. Here we have outlined a walking itinerary with plenty of moxie and Sunset Strip adventurousness: Shop at one of L.A.'s most celebrated retail shops, eat at a swanky Parisian-chic plant-based restaurant, browse a storied bookstore and see a live show at a renegade music spot.

It’s a shopping experience at Fred Segal on the Sunset Strip. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

6 p.m. At 8500 Sunset Blvd., at the intersection with La Cienega Boulevard, is Fred Segal Sunset, 21,000 square feet dedicated to the ultimate retail treasure hunt. According to its website, “We host live music, designer trunk shows, fashion influencers, beauty bloggers and exclusive product drops every week,” so you might want to watch that @fredsegal Instagram feed.

Chic frames at Fred Segal. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Given the somber news that Barneys New York will be shuttering its doors any day now, you may feel there’s a gaping hole in your shopping heart. The Fred Segal flagship shop’s eclectic offerings in men’s, women’s, kid’s, home and beauty just might fill that luxury-meets-funky void.

Fresh on Sunset is known for its plant-based menu — and celebrity following. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

7 p.m. Walk west on Sunset Boulevard till you hit Fresh on Sunset at 8768 Sunset Blvd., a Toronto-based restaurant that L.A.'s favorite royal, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, frequented while filming “Suits” in the Ontario capital. Also, Jared Leto, Natalie Portman, Bill Hader and other stars have been known to flock to the plant-based eatery.

Fresh on Sunset gives off a chic vibe. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Outfitted with luxe furniture and textiles that draw from a natural color palette of honeydew melon, sea foam green, Aegean blue and rose, you may momentarily feel whisked away to an elegant restaurant in Paris. Some of the highlights on the menu include the squash tacos, buffalo cauliflower, cold-pressed juices and chocolate cake. The polished ambience feels well paired for a chic girls night out, romantic date night or upscale family dinner.

Nachos, piled high, at Fresh on Sunset. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

8 p.m.

Keep walking west on Sunset Boulevard past Holloway Drive to Book Soup at 8818 Sunset Blvd.

Book Soup is known for its literary events. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

This general-interest bookstore vamps up the energy with a constant stream of literary events, making it feel like a different breed of bookstore.

A legendary book store: Book Soup. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

So whether you’re in the mood for an obscure book on Hollywood cinema, an Oprah book-club pick or to hear a chat by a local author, Book Soup delivers.

Did you know there’s a hidden bar atop the Roxy? (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

8:30 p.m. Cross the street and walk west to the final destination: the Roxy Theatre at 9009 Sunset Blvd. This nightclub stands out among the many venues along Sunset Boulevard because the intimate music experience combined with world-class musicians makes for a legendary night. Or, as the company puts it: Ticket holders can go from seeing “renowned acts such as Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction performing classic hits on one night, to catching exciting new acts like surf rock darlings Beach Bunny on the next night.” Purchase tickets on theroxy.com or direct from the box office the night of the show if tickets are still available. If you want to keep your night rolling, head upstairs post-concert to the hidden bar called On the Rox for more good times.