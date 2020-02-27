How do you get perfect brows? Experts share their tips

How do you get perfect brows? For answers, we turned to several eyebrow experts, who weighed in with their tips for achieving the right look — from finding the best semipermanent procedure to knowing when and where to tweeze.

Here are some of their thoughts.

Kristie Streicher

Kristie Streicher, Feathered Brow expert

“Trimming brow hairs is important, but exercise caution and never over-trim. Using the eyebrow spoolie, brush hairs up and trim only the longer hairs that protrude past the brow line. Trim hairs one at a time, staggering the lengths for a more natural look. Do not cut the hairs straight across or all at once. Over-cutting the hairs may leave holes or sparse areas in the eyebrows.

“Brows are sisters, not twins. No one was born with perfectly symmetrical brows. There will always be one eyebrow that has more hair density or is situated higher/lower or longer/shorter along the brow bone than the other. We aim for symmetry but appreciate the subtle differences that each brow has from one another.”

Maureen Choi, beauty director of Violet Grey

“Perfectly shaped eyebrows that are more straight across actually make you appear more youthful than a harsh arch.”

Bob Scott, celebrity makeup artist

“You shouldn’t overdo it. If you’re tweezing your brows more than once a month — even the strays — that’s too much.”

Kahli Smith, co-owner of Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing

“When finding the right person to do your microblading, research your artist. Find someone who is educated and look at pictures of their work of eyebrows that have healed.”



Merrick Dozier

Merrick Dozier, beauty enthusiast

“Before you invest money in eyebrow makeup, watch reviews of the products. Start off with cheaper makeup and practice to get technique right.”

Tess Henderson

Bob Scott, celebrity makeup artist

“Microblading can solve a lot of different problems, it has its place — not everyone needs it and not all over the eyebrow. Combining tinting and letting the eyebrows grow back allows you to get strategic and minimal.”