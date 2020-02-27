The best places to get your brows done in L.A.

Eyebrows are a major focus in beauty in 2020, and it’s no surprise that Los Angeles is home to several world-renowned salons that specialize in finding the perfect shape — whether through tweezing, threading, waxing or a semipermanent procedure.

Here are 11 places in Greater Los Angeles to get your eyebrows done by an expert.

Anastasia Soare, left, works on Gray Tracy’s eyebrows to demonstrate how she shapes her clients’ brows. Soare’s business, Anastasia Beverly Hills, focuses on the golden ratio method to achieve spot-on brows. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Anastasia Beverly Hills

438 N. Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills

(800) 310-3773

anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Aruna Threading Studio #2

1114 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles

(323) 498-5675

arunathreadingstudio.com

Crispy Brows Studio

2728 Griffith Park Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 994-8877

crispybrowsstudio.com

Eyebrow expert Kahli Smith looks on as Woodland Hills resident Tess Henderson checks the results of a microblading procedure at Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing in Los Angeles this month. Microblading is a procedure in which people get their eyebrows tattooed on. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing

1306 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles

(323) 513-7512

kahlibrows.com

FlyBrow

Mobile service in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York

Make an in-home appointment or find a studio pop-up at flybrow.com

Eyebrow expert Giselle Soto performs a brow lamination on model Ava Monet’. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Giselle Soto Eyebrows

7813 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 592-1959

gisellesotobrows.com

Kelley Baker Brows

798 Main St., Venice

(310) 314-2769

kelleybakerbrows.com

Kelly Zhang Studio

238 S. Arroyo Parkway, No. 130, Pasadena

(626) 710-4266

browbykelly.com

Lucy Hart

12406 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

(323) 313-5050

lucyhartink.com

Eyebrow expert Kristie Streicher has trademarked the “feathered brow” using an approach that embraces a naturally fuller shape. (Jenna Jones)

Striiike

9278 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills

(310) 205-2600

striiike.com

Studio Néos

202 Village Commons Blvd., No. 17, Camarillo

(805) 262-7932

nikimetz.com