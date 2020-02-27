Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The best places to get your brows done in L.A.

Anastasia Soare
Model Ava Monet’ gets an eyebrow lamination by brow expert Giselle Soto. Although threading is one way to shape and maintain thick brows, there’s a new procedure called brow lamination that’s gaining traction in the industry. It’s basically like getting a perm for the eyebrows.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Melissa Magsaysay
Feb. 27, 2020
12:54 PM
Eyebrows are a major focus in beauty in 2020, and it’s no surprise that Los Angeles is home to several world-renowned salons that specialize in finding the perfect shape — whether through tweezing, threading, waxing or a semipermanent procedure.

Here are 11 places in Greater Los Angeles to get your eyebrows done by an expert.

494033_la-ig-brows-anastasia_832.jpg
Anastasia Soare, left, works on Gray Tracy’s eyebrows to demonstrate how she shapes her clients’ brows. Soare’s business, Anastasia Beverly Hills, focuses on the golden ratio method to achieve spot-on brows.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Anastasia Beverly Hills
438 N. Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills
(800) 310-3773
anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Aruna Threading Studio #2
1114 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles
(323) 498-5675
arunathreadingstudio.com

Crispy Brows Studio
2728 Griffith Park Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 994-8877
crispybrowsstudio.com

Eyebrow expert Kahli Smith looks on as Woodland Hills resident Tess Henderson checks the results of a microblading procedure at Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing.
Eyebrow expert Kahli Smith looks on as Woodland Hills resident Tess Henderson checks the results of a microblading procedure at Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing in Los Angeles this month. Microblading is a procedure in which people get their eyebrows tattooed on.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing
1306 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles
(323) 513-7512
kahlibrows.com

FlyBrow
Mobile service in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York
Make an in-home appointment or find a studio pop-up at flybrow.com

Eyebrow expert Giselle Soto performs a brow lamination on model Ava Monet’.
Eyebrow expert Giselle Soto performs a brow lamination on model Ava Monet’.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Giselle Soto Eyebrows
7813 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 592-1959
gisellesotobrows.com

Kelley Baker Brows
798 Main St., Venice
(310) 314-2769
kelleybakerbrows.com

Kelly Zhang Studio
238 S. Arroyo Parkway, No. 130, Pasadena
(626) 710-4266
browbykelly.com

Lucy Hart
12406 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
(323) 313-5050
lucyhartink.com

Kristie Streicher
Eyebrow expert Kristie Streicher has trademarked the “feathered brow” using an approach that embraces a naturally fuller shape.
(Jenna Jones)
Striiike
9278 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills
(310) 205-2600
striiike.com

Studio Néos
202 Village Commons Blvd., No. 17, Camarillo
(805) 262-7932
nikimetz.com

Melissa Magsaysay
