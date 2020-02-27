The best places to get your brows done in L.A.

Eyebrows are a major focus in beauty in 2020, and it’s no surprise that Los Angeles is home to several world-renowned salons that specialize in finding the perfect shape — whether through tweezing, threading, waxing or a semipermanent procedure.
Here are 11 places in Greater Los Angeles to get your eyebrows done by an expert.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
438 N. Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills
(800) 310-3773
anastasiabeverlyhills.com
Aruna Threading Studio #2
1114 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles
(323) 498-5675
arunathreadingstudio.com
Crispy Brows Studio
2728 Griffith Park Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 994-8877
crispybrowsstudio.com
Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing
1306 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles
(323) 513-7512
kahlibrows.com
FlyBrow
Mobile service in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York
Make an in-home appointment or find a studio pop-up at flybrow.com
Giselle Soto Eyebrows
7813 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 592-1959
gisellesotobrows.com
Kelley Baker Brows
798 Main St., Venice
(310) 314-2769
kelleybakerbrows.com
Kelly Zhang Studio
238 S. Arroyo Parkway, No. 130, Pasadena
(626) 710-4266
browbykelly.com
Lucy Hart
12406 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
(323) 313-5050
lucyhartink.com
Striiike
9278 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills
(310) 205-2600
striiike.com
Studio Néos
202 Village Commons Blvd., No. 17, Camarillo
(805) 262-7932
nikimetz.com