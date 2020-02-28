Certain plants are susceptible to pests. How to ID and end an infestation

Plants are like people when it comes to health: They’re much more likely to get sick if they’re stressed and unloved, and that applies to infestations as much as disease.

“Pests will always go for the weak or stressed plant that doesn’t have enough nutrition or water,” said Yvonne Savio, creator of the Gardening in LA blog and the retired coordinator of the UC Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener program in Los Angeles.

That’s why the best pest control is keeping your plants well-fed and hydrated, she said, with deep watering that pushes their roots deep into cooler ground, a soil that is rich with nutrients and organic matter and a thick mulch that help keep the soil moist.

Healthy plants more easily repel insects and diseases, said professional gardener Lauri Kranz, owner of Edible Gardens LA and co-author of “A Garden Can Be Anywhere.” Kranz and Savio rarely see pests in their gardens, they said, but when they do they act quickly by spraying and, if necessary, without sentiment.

Kranz sometimes uses organic neem oil, made without other ingredients, if water sprays don’t work. Neem oil, made from seeds of the neem tree (Azadirachta indica), is a natural pesticide, but Kranz still uses it sparingly. “Just because it’s organic doesn’t mean it won’t have a ripple effects on bees and butterflies and other beneficial insects,” she said.

If infestations grow too large, Savio and Kranz recommend cutting off the infected branches or in some cases, removing the plant before the problem can spread. Insecticides aren’t an option in their edible gardens and are harmful to the beneficial insects that can combat the baddies. Buying natural predators, such as ladybugs, is rarely effective, Savio said, because the bugs will often just fly away from your garden unless they find a huge source of food when they’re released.

Prevention is the best solution, Kranz and Savio said. Both fill their vegetable gardens with a variety of flowers that naturally attract beneficial insects such as ladybugs, hover flies, parasitic wasps and lace wings, whose larvae happily dine on aphids, caterpillars and other pests. Don’t forget herbs such as fennel, oregano, cilantro (coriander) and dill, whose flowers are attractive to the “good guys.”

One final note: Never put infected leaves or plants into your compost pile, because most home piles never get hot enough to kill the pests. Don’t leave them in the garden for mulch. Strip your garden of all infected leaves and plants and put them in the trash.