How often should you water your plants? When in doubt, check the soil

Watering edibles

Kranz usually plants in raised beds of untreated, unpainted wood (no wider than 4 feet so the middle is always within reach). She thinks drip irrigation is the best way to keep them watered. After she fills the beds with soil, she lays a half-inch irrigation hose on one end and strings quarter-inch perforated hoses the length of the bed, 6 inches apart.

During spring and summer in Southern California, she suggests drip watering three times a week for 18 minutes, then adjusting from there if the soil is too wet or dry. Don’t know how to tell? Stick your finger in the soil. If it’s consistently moist 2 inches down, your plants are fine. If it’s dry, break out the hose.

Drip irrigation on a timer gives you consistent watering, but be sure to check your garden regularly to see whether it’s getting enough water, Kranz said. You may need to water more often when it’s especially hot.

Kranz generally uses organic potting soil and compost in her beds, along with an organic mulch, which keeps moisture in the ground longer. Savio also uses lots of compost in her soil and mulch on top as well as a thin (about a half-inch) layer of coffee grounds to help keep moisture in the soil. (She collects from local coffee shops. Don’t put coffee grounds on too thickly, she said, because they can get crusty and repel water.)

Savio has developed an effective way of keeping her extensive vegetable garden watered. She has buried 5-gallon nursery buckets, drainage holes in the bottom, between her tomatoes and other vegetables. She fills the buckets a couple of times a week so the water drains slowly into the soil.

Choose buckets with thick, firm sides so they don’t buckle, and don’t forget the drainage holes in the bottom. Bury the buckets so their tops are about 4 inches above the soil, she said, to leave room for mulch. This also makes it less likely that lizards will fall in.

Most nurseries have an ample supply, Savio said, and sell them for a nominal fee, if they charge at all.

The buckets make fertilizing easy. Add a shovelful of manure to the water or add liquid fertilizers, following the directions on the label.

Already planted your garden? Savio suggests digging holes about a foot from your plants, until their roots become visible, which may be just a few inches down. Stop digging when you see the roots, she said, and place the bucket as far as you can into that shallow hole. The water will still go deeper than surface watering and allow you to add fertilizers.