Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

How to make your own coronavirus face mask — including a no-sew one

la-hm-diy-mask-coronavirus
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
8:30 AM
Share
1

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, we’re now learning that any mask is better than no mask, and it may be time for healthy people to start wearing them.

If you’re like many Americans, though, you can’t find a mask — at least not one at a reasonable price. So we’re going to show you how to make your own.

But first, if you are feeling confused about the “should I wear a mask or not” messaging, you’re not alone.

California
Face masks could provide coronavirus protection. But there’s a ‘but’
Ralphs grocery store is puttting in place social distancing. Coronavirus
California
Face masks could provide coronavirus protection. But there’s a ‘but’
Face masks could help against the coronavirus, but they aren’t an excuse for leaving your home for nonessential business, health officials say.

Advertisement

From the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s stance has been firm: Protective masks are not necessary for healthy people who don’t work in the healthcare sector and are not taking care of an infected person at home.

Now, however, many question the CDC’s position on masks as the death toll grows.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the White House coronavirus task force is considering recommending community-wide use of masks.

“Mitigation is the answer,” Fauci said later in a press briefing at the White House.

When pressed by reporters, President Trump suggested wearing a scarf in place of scarce store-bought masks. “We are making millions of masks, but we want them to go to the hospitals,” Trump said. “We don’t want people competing with hospitals.”

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged everyone to wear homemade face masks when performing essential tasks such as grocery shopping and California public health officials said the use of cloth face coverings could reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Advertisement

“Face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing or frequent hand washing, which we know are amongst the most effective ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health. “Wearing a cloth face covering could provide some additional benefit by acting as a reminder for other people to keep their distance, and it could help reduce the spread of infectious particles from those who could be infected but don’t have symptoms.”

No one wants to compete with hospitals that desperately need masks, in fact, a grassroots movement of crafters, designers and manufacturers like Ikea is working to supply hospitals with face masks. So now it’s time to DIY.

Politics
COVID-19 doctors running out of masks? Try a bandanna, the CDC says
TOPSHOT-NICARAGUA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Politics
COVID-19 doctors running out of masks? Try a bandanna, the CDC says
Doctors treating coronavirus patients running out of masks? Try a bandanna, the CDC says

We’ve rounded up a variety of mask tutorials, from medical professionals to crafters, from no-sew to advanced, so that you can make your own mask when you absolutely must leave the house. Many of them include free templates in a variety of sizes for children and adults.

When it comes to tips for wearing them, the World Health Organization recommends cleaning your hands before putting on a mask and making sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

How to make a pleated mask — no sewing involved

×

A doctor explains how to make the safest face mask

×

Lifestyle
Fashion brands are making face masks, medical gowns for the coronavirus crisis
la-ig-face-masks-citizens-of-humanity-003.JPG
Lifestyle
Fashion brands are making face masks, medical gowns for the coronavirus crisis
L.A. brands Citizens of Humanity, Hedley & Bennett and Michael Costello, along with New York designers Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano, Italian label Prada and French conglomerate Kering, are making face masks and medical gowns.

Advertisement

How to make a face mask from Joann Fabric and Craft Stores

×

How to make a N95 PM2.5 face mask

×

How to make a healthcare mask with special filter pocket

×


Share
LifestyleCoronavirus PandemicThings to DoWellness
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Lisa Boone
Follow Us
Lisa Boone is a design writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, even youth sports, for the Home section and L.A. at Home. She is a native of Los Angeles.