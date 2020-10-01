Five plant sales not to miss this fall — all featuring California native plants

It’s time to shake off the quarantine blues and get outside and garden. After all, autumn is planting and plant sale season in Southern California.

Unfortunately, many pop-up fall plant sales have been canceled due to COVID-19, such as the popular one at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. However, we found five that are soldiering on — online or in person, including one at the Theodore Payne Foundation, which specializes in wildflowers and native plants.

“I’m excited that gardeners have something positive to focus their energy on and to be able to continue to offer the sale in a safe way. Because we were closed to the public for six months, we have been able to focus on growing some beautiful quality plants,” said Evan Meyer, executive director of the foundation.

Face masks, social distancing and clean hands are required at all events, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and regional health guidelines.

Oct. 8

The California Native Plant Sale by the Riverside-San Bernardino Chapter of the California Native Plant Society is online this year. Since the supply of popular and easy-care native plants, seeds and bulbs is a bit limited, the chapter recommends shopping early. Scheduled pickups for purchases will be Nov. 7 and 8 in Redlands. CNPS members will be emailed a 10% discount code. riverside-sanbernardino.cnps.org

Oct. 29-Nov. 6

The Fullerton Arboretum California Native Plant Sale goes virtual this year due to the pandemic. The upside is that plant fans get a longer shopping window for the online event. There will be 132 varieties of California native plants and 38 non-native plants for sale. Members receive early access beginning Oct. 19, plus a 10% discount. (Details on how plant purchases can be picked up are pending; the plant list should be posted soon.) 1900 Associated Road, Fullerton. fullertonarboretum.org

Oct. 24-25

UC Riverside Botanic Gardens Online Fall Plant Sale includes California native and water-wise plants grown in the garden, as well as plants that attract native pollinators. Friends of the Garden get 10% off. The plant sale list will be posted at least one week before the sale. Customers will pick up purchased plants on Nov. 5 and 6 from the entrance of the UCR Botanic Gardens, 1 Botanic Gardens Drive. gardens.ucr.edu

Nov. 5-24

Checkout at the Theodore Payne Foundation 2019 Fall Sale — this year, the checkout will be outside. (Theodore Payne Foundation)

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants 2020 Fall Plant Sale is the foundation’s biggest sale of the year, with a large assortment of native plants, bulbs, seeds and other gear at 15% off normal prices for members and 10% off for nonmembers. Instead of the usual three-day event, this year’s sale will last three weeks to make it easier for everyone to get a two-hour shopping appointment, Meyer said. Shopping and payment are all outside. Appointments are per vehicle (with up to four guests) reserved through eventbrite between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Horticultural and landscape experts will be available to help customers pick plants. The entire inventory also is available online but discounts are only available in person. 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. theodorepayne.org

Nov. 5-May

Grow Native Nursery at California Botanic Garden (formerly the Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden) will feature more than 250 native California plants in its online sale. The sale will offer local pickup only without an option for shipping or delivery. Danielle Wildeson, California Botanic Garden’s visitor experience coordinator, advised via email that staff will coordinate pickup times with customers after purchase. CalBG members get access to presale dates and will be emailed a discount code for 10% off. “Upon arrival, customers will drive into an assigned parking bay to retrieve their plants via contactless pickup.” 1500 N. College Ave., Claremont. calbg.org

