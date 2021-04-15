Overwhelmed by all the non-THC cannabis alternatives? Our weed guru breaks it down

This story is part of our coverage on the future of cannabis in L.A. See the full package here.

Back in the day, choosing what cannabis to consume was all about three little letters — THC — and the more of it there was, the higher you’d get.

Today, picking a product means facing an avalanche of acronyms, each representing a lesser-known chemical compound derived from the cannabis plant and each with its potential health and wellness superpower. Here’s a guide to help cut down on confusion.