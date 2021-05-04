Mother’s Day sneak up on you? These 12 L.A. flower shops are happy to bail you out

If you’re reading this, you might be a little ... stressed.

I know that you absolutely did not forget that Mother’s Day is this Sunday. You totally meant to pre-order a spectacular bouquet of carnations, maybe some lilies or even roses to let the mothers in your life know you’ve been thinking of them. Because you have been thinking of them, especially after a year when being a mother was more difficult, isolating and lonely than ever.

But time also passes weirdly right now and this week, understandably, sneaked up on you.

Well, you’re in luck. Several floral studios around the Los Angeles area are still accepting last-minute orders for Mother’s Day, while supplies last. If you really want to save yourself a bit of headache, try scheduling delivery for Friday or Saturday, or picking up the flowers locally.

Advertisement

Here are 12 flower shops where you can still order (and pick up) flower arrangements:

Bloom & Plume

Cost: Arrangements are $50 or $100

Order by: Thursday

Address: 1638-40 W Temple St. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Phone number: (213) 908-5808

Website: bloom-and-plume-mothers-day.square.site/

Delivery: N/A

Pickup options: In-store pickup available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday

Order a Mother’s Day hand-tied bouquet of lilacs, mums and roses or eucalyptus, thistle, ming fern and roses from Maurice Harris’ Bloom & Plume. Grab a coffee while you’re there and tell your mom Harris also created floral arrangements for Beyoncé's “Black Is King.”

Under New MGMT

Cost: Prices start at $55

Order by: Thursday (or until it sells out again) for delivery on Sunday

Address: N/A

Phone number: N/A

Website: undernewmgmt.co/mama-i-love-you

Delivery: Available within a roughly 25 mile radius of Los Angeles, including Long Beach and parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys; flat rate of $15

Pickup options: Available after 10 a.m. Sunday at the shop’s Rose Hills studio (address available upon request)

Alex Floro’s Under New MGMT opened in July 2019 with a mission of making the floral design space more inclusive. Known for extravagant, often bedazzled arrangements — including a Mother’s Day collaboration with a local dispensary that features a cannabis stem — these flowers are perfect for the quirky, artsy mom in your life.

Floral designer Alex Floro, the owner of Under New Mgmt. (Jessica Pomerantz a.k.a. @jessicapomerantz)

Empty Vase

Cost: $250 minimum for Mother’s Day arrangements

Order by: ASAP

Address: 9033 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90069

Phone number: (310) 278-1988

Website: emptyvase.com/

Delivery: The greater Los Angeles area, cost starts at $15 for local delivery

Pickup options: Available during open hours, including Sunday from 9-5

Advertisement

This West Hollywood-based luxury floral studio is accepting orders until it’s sold out, which could happen later this week.

Lenita by Grita

Cost: Mother’s Day bouquets cost $47, $67 or $87

Order by: ASAP

Address: N/A

Phone number: N/A

Website: lenitabygrita.com/mom

Delivery: Available within most of Los Angeles County, local delivery is $20 and available from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday

Pickup options: Pre-orders are available for pickup Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at ROW DTLA (777 Alameda St. Los Angeles, 90021) and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Zinc Cafe (580 Mateo St. Los Angeles, 90013)

The Lenita by Grita flower truck honors motherhood all year round. Florist Nemuel DePaula named the truck after his mother and uses her photos in his advertising.

Advertisement

Nemuel DePaula of Lenita by Grita. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Isa Isa

Cost: Bouquets cost $45

Order by: Wednesday, May 5

Address: N/A

Phone number: N/A

Website: isafloral.com/

Delivery: Los Angeles County, cost starts at $30 and same day is not available.

Pickup options: Pick up available at Moon Juice’s locations in Silver Lake, Venice and Hollywood

Sophia Moreno-Bunge has been selling floral designs made out of seasonal and local materials from her Los Angeles studio — named after her two grandmothers, Isabel and Isabel — since 2014.

Sonny Alexander Flowers

Cost: Minimum of $20 for pickup orders and $75+ fees for delivery

Order by: ASAP

Address: 9330 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90035

Phone number: (310) 777-0356

Website: sonnyalexanderflorists.com/

Delivery: Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles and surrounding areas, fee varies depending on location

Pickup options: Pickup available during business hours — the shop closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday

Advertisement

Each arrangement is a custom design at this nearly 100-year-old, family-owned flower shop in the Pico-Robertson area.

Flowerboy Project

Cost: Online orders start at $75, in-store items are priced by the stem

Order by: Accepting online orders until noon Saturday

Address: 824 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

Phone number: (310) 452-3900

Website: flowerboyproject.com/

Delivery: Most of L.A., generally costs $15-35 depending on distance from the Venice storefront

Pickup options: Available in store during regular business hours, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends

This Venice-based floral studio also runs a coffee shop. Pick up a few carnations and a latte for mom, or take the family to make bouquets in-store.

Advertisement

Cost: Arrangements start at $40

Order by: Thursday for delivery

Address: 1004 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640

Phone number: N/A

Website: myamoreflowers.com/

Delivery: Montebello, Downey, Pico Rivera, East Los Angeles, Whittier, Monterey Park and Alhambra; delivery starts at $10

Pickup options: Pickup available in-store from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.



Check out Amore Dolce’s arrangements on its website, Instagram page or on TikTok.

Gilly Flowers

Cost: Prices range from $100-$600

Order by: 2 p.m. Thursday

Address: 3936 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

Phone number: (323) 953-2910

Website: gillyflowers.com/

Delivery: Available from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica, costs from $15-$50 based on distance

Pickup options: Pickup available in-store from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Gilly’s also sells pre-made bouquets every day at the Silver Lake Erewhon.

Advertisement

The Hidden Garden

Cost: Mother’s Day arrangements start at $100

Order by: ASAP — orders accepted until Mother’s Day while supplies last

Address: 11054 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Phone number: (310) 575-6600

Website: hiddengardenflowers.com/

Delivery: Available in the greater Los Angeles area for $18-$35 depending on location

Pickup options: Pre-orders can be picked up in store through Saturday

Amy Marella has been creating floral arrangements at her West Los Angeles shop for more than 20 years. She also offers tutorials and tips on floral arrangement through her online program Bloom Academy.

Matriarch

Cost: Prices range from $65 to $425

Order by: ASAP — orders will be accepted until Saturday at midnight or until it sells out

Address: N/A

Phone number: (323) 543-5513

Website: matriarchla.com/

Delivery: Available within 50 miles of Matriarch’s Eagle Rock studio, fees range from $15 to $45 depending on distance

Pickup options: Available in-store from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily but only for online orders

Kelsey Harper’s Matriarch, a mom-owned business, specializes in designs inspired by the “nostalgic scents and visuals of places she’s visited.”

Advertisement

Mark’s Garden

Cost: Prices start at $75

Order by: ASAP

Address: 13838 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Phone number: (818) 308-1836

Website: marksgarden.com/

Delivery: Malibu, Santa Monica, the Valley, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Century City, Culver City, Westwood, West Los Angeles, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Los Feliz, Echo Park, downtown L.A., Pasadena and surrounding areas; fees vary from $10.50 to $27.50 depending the area

Pickup options: Available in-store through Sunday

Mark’s Garden has been a longtime fixture in the Hollywood flower scene. Consider it if you think your mom would get a kick out of sharing a floral designer with Oprah.

