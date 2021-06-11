L.A. artist Channel Tres shares his music-making mantra

Real ones know: Channel Tres has been the soundtrack to summer in L.A. since his smooth baritone boomed across the city in 2018 with his breakout single “Controller.”

Lynwood-raised and Compton-born, the artist delivers G-funk-inflected house with an unmistakably West Coast groove. With “i can’t go outside,” an album he released in 2020 inspired by his time in quarantine, Tres paid vibe-y homage to pre-COVID L.A. He sings about roller skating to Frankie Beverly on the hit “skate depot” — while also paying tribute to the now-closed Cerritos institution by the same name (and one of his first jobs).

The producer-singer has just released his latest crop of new music, collaborating with electronic duos Polo & Pan and Flight Facilities, and has announced a North American tour this fall with Grammy-winning artist and fellow L.A. native Thundercat.

In other words: Do not sleep on Channel Tres. In his Vibe Guide this week, he shares his mantra while making music, as well as where you can find him dancing this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mantra keeping me sane:

What’s giving me life:

What’s blowing my mind:

Advertisement

Where I’m dancing in L.A. this summer:

My lucky piece of clothing:

🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥

My playlist right now

🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥

Screenshot my mood

A selfie that captures my mood this month:

Advertisement

“I’ve been having a blast making new music and working on new projects. Things are feeling good and I’m still having fun doing it!”

The last thing I wrote in my Notes app:

“I was feeling down last night, so I started writing lyrics about it.”

The meme I can’t get out of my head:

“I love memes and this just makes me laugh no matter how many times I see it.”

🔥~🌟 ~ 🌟 ~🔥~🌟~🔥

Know someone in L.A. who should vibe with us? Email julissa.james@latimes.com.