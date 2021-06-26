Get on stage and rock with legends at Punk Rock Karaoke

“Punk Rock Karaoke is awesome!,” according to my punk rock aficionado friend, Vince Velasco. Another friend, who will remain nameless here, sounded off by saying, “It sounds lame.”

Lame it is most certainly not.

Punk Rock Karaoke is not karaoke in the traditional sense. It is awesome because you are rocking out with legends of the punk rock scene. When I say legends, I am not exaggerating. Imagine yourself on an intimate stage as the lead singer of the band that consists of guitarist Greg Hetson of Bad Religion/Circle Jerks, guitarist Stan Lee of the Dickies, bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise and drummer Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger.

This is what punk rock dreams are made of.

I got to check it out recently at Gallagher’s Pub HB where the raw energy was beyond anything I expected and some of the karaoke singers were really, really good.

After the last song ended, I left the venue with my heart still pumping and flooded with good memories of youth. The spirit of the evening was a blast and I’m still reveling at just how awesome this uniqueexperience is — right here in Southern California. I highly recommend it, even if you’re too shy to get onstage and sing.

The next Punk Rock Karaoke is in Tarzana on Sunday at the Corbin Bowl. Bands start at 8:30 p.m., karaoke starts at 10 p.m.

Adam Barker, of Los Angeles, belts out “21st Century Digital Boy” by Bad Religion. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Clockwise from top left, the Punk Rock Karaoke Band: guitarist Greg Hetson of Bad Religion/Circle Jerks; Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise; drummer Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger and guitarist Stan Lee of the Dickies; (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Jorge Gonzalez, of Van Nuys, sings “Manny, Moe and Jack” by the Dickies at Punk Rock Karaoke at Gallagher’s Pub HB. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

The mosh pit at Punk Rock Karaoke at Gallagher’s Pub HB. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Anthony Hernandez, of Redondo Beach, sings a Bad Brains song at Punk Rock Karaoke at Gallagher’s Pub HB. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

At left, Darren Lubrano, of La Quinta, sings the song “Bro Hymn” by the band Pennywise. At right, fans mosh to the song. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Rachel and Michelle sing “Bad Habit” by the Offspring. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Fans mosh to the song “Bro Hymn” by the band Pennywise, sung by karaoke singers. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Clockwise from top left: Punk Rock Karaoke singers Adam Barker, Jessica, Rob Simundson and Vince Velasco. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Justin Cook, of Fullerton, sings “Gimme Gimme Gimme” by Black Flag. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)