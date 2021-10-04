Feeling burnout? These tips from a mental health expert could actually help

For people with high-stress jobs — maybe you’re a paramedic, social worker, firefighter or anyone with challenging deadlines — there are times where your adrenaline is going, you feel really alert and you’re very productive.

But if you stay there all the time without rest, you’re going to burn out, said psychologist Marlene Valter.

Valter is the founder and CEO of AnaVault, a company that supports people with mental health challenges. AnaVault provides resiliency training for all types of demanding professions but, in particular, for peer-support specialists. These are people with lived experience with mental illness who help patients in recovery.

Peers tend to have a lot of trauma in their lives, Valter said. They’ve overcome many challenges to get healthy, and when they want to get back into the workforce, it’s imperative that they can build enough resiliency so they aren’t risking their own mental health.

“But even folks who are usually functioning very well who have been hit with COVID anxiety, depression and hopelessness, they too will have to think about building back up,” Valter said.

Burnout can take a toll on your self-esteem, she said. You’re tired. You can’t concentrate. You’re acting cold and callous toward people you actually care about. You wonder why you hate this job that you know you love. You start freaking out.

Valter said that the people who are the most vulnerable to burnout, compassion fatigue and vicarious trauma are the ones who are big-hearted and really want to help their community.

“The last thing we need are detached people,” she said. “So how do we save our most wonderfully warm-hearted, empathetic people? That’s who we want in these jobs, so how do we preserve them?”

Valter walks us through the six steps to resilience taught in AnaVault’s training, while the co-founders of the peer-run mental health nonprofit Painted Brain — David “Eli” Israelian, Rayshell Chambers and Dave Leon — share some of the ways they have been able to manage their mental health while supporting others with mental health challenges.

