Nurses have had a tough year (and then some). How they’ve stayed resilient

Anahiz Cortez, an ICU nurse manager at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, lifts weights at the UFC Gym on a weekend morning in La Mirada. Working out is one of Correa’s self-care strategies. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Anahiz Correa remembers a strong connection with a patient at South L.A.'s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, where she is the head of nursing for the intensive care unit.

She and the patient shared a last name, and he happened to be from the same town in Mexico as her grandfather.

Correa had to fill in on night shifts when the hospital was short-staffed, on top of her normal duties. That’s how she met and connected with this man.

“We knew that the chances of his survival weren’t high,” Correa said.

He had been in the intensive care unit for about two weeks, and by the end of his second, the unit’s physician, with the patient’s consent, made the decision to intubate him.

Correa helped the patient call his wife, knowing it might be the last time he would be able to speak to her. Correa and the other nurses stood by the patient to support him and each other in that moment.

“Witnessing that conversation, it really put me through how many times my staff has witnessed these conversations during this time,” Correa said.

ICU nurse manager Anahiz Cortez inside the ICU at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Correa’s advice: After that phone call, Correa and her team stepped out of the room and talked about what they witnessed and how it made them feel.

Correa said those kinds of conversations occurred often. For some members of her team, that was enough. Others chose to seek professional help — including Correa. She began talking to a therapist about her work in the ICU.

She also relies on meditation and moments of gratitude before and after work to get herself in the right mindset to perform her duties in caring for her community.

When it came to helping her staff, Correa was integral in establishing a post-ICU clinic at Martin Luther King Jr. hospital.

She said nurses worried about whether discharged patients would get the specialty care they needed to completely recover from a bout with severe COVID-19.

“Our nurses were feeling like, ‘We’re saving these patients, but what was going to happen to them after?’” she said.

Correa collaborated with a physician to create the clinic where ICU nurses can participate in patients’ follow-up care.

“It’s absolutely healing for a lot of them to know that our patients are being taken care of,” she said.