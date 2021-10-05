Comic: If I can’t care for a houseplant, how can I care for myself?

There are so many things to do right now in L.A. to keep gardeners and plant lovers happy, including hayrides, spooky outings, gardening classes and more.

Madeline Horwath is a cartoonist for The New Yorker. Follow @latimesplants on Instagram .

When a plant loses its ‘wilt’ to live

Newsletter Get The Wild newsletter.

The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.