Comic: If I can’t care for a houseplant, how can I care for myself?

A cartoon of a man in the ocean leaning on a long with a plant on it
When a plant loses its ‘wilt’ to live
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
By Madeline Horwath
One artist’s attempt to save a dying plant.

"When my roomate moved out, they left behind one plant. What kind I cannot say. I just knew it needed my help."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
"I don't know what was wrong with it exactly. But this was my task. Wilted leaves, root rot. Prognosis: doom."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
"It didn't take long for me to lose myself in this plant. By focusing on the plant, I didn't have to work on myself"
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
"the survival of this plant became of higher priority that anything i needed to do for myself."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
The dedication paid off. with care, i did it. I saved it."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
"But the plant soon declined and nothing i could do would save it."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
"My mental state was paralleling the plants physical state. As it declined, i did too."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
"I had accepted the futility of my failure and then I learned my cat had been peeing in it this whole time."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
"This whole period of horticulture existentialism was but a mere war with cat pee I had no qualms about losing."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )
"Because nothing in this world is stronger than cat pee."
(Madeline Horwath / For The Times )

Madeline Horwath is a cartoonist for The New Yorker. Follow @latimesplants on Instagram.

