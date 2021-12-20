Comic: A kitchen composting guide for beginners
Is reducing your carbon footprint or food waste a New Year’s resolution? Landscape designer and edible gardener Lily Polstein and artist Gabrielle de Fontanes, both Los Angeles natives, bring you an easy kitchen compost guide to help you get started.
Lily Polstein is an Landscape designer and edible gardener and Gabrielle de Fontanes is and artist and illustrator, both Los Angeles natives. Follow @latimesplants on Instagram.
Get The Wild newsletter.
The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.