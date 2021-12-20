Comic: A kitchen composting guide for beginners

Is reducing your carbon footprint or food waste a New Year’s resolution? Landscape designer and edible gardener Lily Polstein and artist Gabrielle de Fontanes, both Los Angeles natives, bring you an easy kitchen compost guide to help you get started.

()

()

()

Advertisement

Lily Polstein is an Landscape designer and edible gardener and Gabrielle de Fontanes is and artist and illustrator, both Los Angeles natives. Follow @latimesplants on Instagram.

