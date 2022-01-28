From apple cores to zucchini skins: 12 things you can safely add to any compost pile

Get composting A guide to everything you need to know about getting rid of those table scraps.

A new law requires Californians to recycle food scraps and leftovers. What is composting? What can you — and can’t you — compost? We’re here to help.

What kinds of things can be sent to that compost pile you’re excited to start? To get the ball rolling, here are a dozen things that you can either safely divert from the landfill into your backyard composting efforts or send off to a communal pile elsewhere.

