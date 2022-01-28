Advertisement
Plants

12 things that it’s best to avoid in your home composting pile

Illustration of things not to compost, including bones, a cupcake, a croissant and milk.
(Kelly Malka / For The Times)
By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 
If you’re baby-stepping into composting for the first time, the do’s and don’ts of what goes into the bin might seem daunting. To flatten the learning curve, we’ve compiled two reference lists — one of things that should never go in the compost pile and another of items that should only go in “hot” compost piles (more about that below) — to help guide you.

Compost no-nos

The following items should never be placed in any compost pile (or organic waste bin, for that matter):

  • Plastic anything — including “compostable” plastics
  • Poop from meat-eating animals like dogs and cats (this includes kitty litter)
  • Fresh manure from animals such as racehorses treated with steroids, antibiotics or other medications
  • Magazines or other glossy paper products
  • Hygiene products (think soiled diapers and wipes)
  • Charcoal barbecue ashes
Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about composting

A new law requires Californians to recycle food scraps and leftovers. What is composting? What can you — and can’t you — compost? We’re here to help.

For ‘hot’ compost only

Hot composting needs the compost pile to reach an internal temperature of 130 to 150 degrees (to kill the pathogens that meat, dairy and diseased plants produce), so if you’re trying this at home you’ll need to invest in a compost thermometer and more time than you’d need with casual composting. The items below can go into a hot compost pile at home or most municipal food waste/organic waste bins, where they will be sent to facilities that use hot composting techniques. (Note that rules vary by city or town, so check with your jurisdiction to make sure these are items they will accept.)

  • Diseased or moldy plant trimmings and weeds with seeds
  • Food-soiled paper (including broken-up pizza boxes)
  • Cheese and other dairy products
  • Meat (including fish) and bones
  • Cooked foods like grains or pastas
  • Cooking oils/grease
LifestylePlants
Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos began writing for the Los Angeles Times’ Homicide Report in 2015 and the Saturday garden section in 2016, a yin and yang that kept her perspective in balance. In early 2020 she moved full time into Features, with a focus on all things flora. She is a SoCal native who spent more than 20 years in Central Washington as a daily reporter, columnist, freelancer and mom before returning to the land of eucalyptus and sage. Her present goal is to transform her yard into an oasis of native plants, fruit trees and veggies.

