Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Have you been ghosted? Have you ghosted someone? Tell us about it

Broken hearts, some with bandages, one with stitches
(iStockphoto via Getty Images)
By Madalyn Amato
Share

I have a confession: In the past few months I’ve ghosted at least five people. I’ve also been ghosted by plenty more. It’s a reality of online dating that isn’t always easy or purposeful for the ghoster but can be devastating for the ghostee.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, we want to hear your L.A. ghosting stories. Fill out the form below. We will read your stories and publish a selection on Feb. 14 — because Valentine’s Day isn’t just for happy couples; it can also be about loving yourself (and dishing about dating horror stories).

LifestyleAdvice, Resources & Guides
Madalyn Amato

Madalyn Amato is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She began her tenure at The Times as an intern for the Utility Journalism Team. Amato has worked on stories answering questions about healthcare, religion and earthquake resilience. She graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement