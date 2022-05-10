Did you tear out your lawn and replace it with drought-tolerant plants?
As millions of Southern Californians face unprecedented water restrictions beginning next month, we’re looking for homeowners who have torn out their lawns and replaced turf with drought-tolerant plants. Why? We are looking to inspire others and offer helpful tips on ways to conserve water during a megadrought.
What we want to know:
- Why did you tear out your lawn?
- How did you go about the process: Did you try sheet mulching or consult a landscape designer?
- How did you pay for it?
- Did you receive a turf removal rebate?
If you are willing to share your experience, please complete the form below, attach before and after photos, and a reporter may contact you.
