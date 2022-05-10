Advertisement
Plants

Did you tear out your lawn and replace it with drought-tolerant plants?

Landscape designer Brandy Williams’ small front-yard garden.

Succulents, California natives and Mediterranean-climate plants enliven a small garden.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles)
By Leslie CoryAudience Engagement Editor 
As millions of Southern Californians face unprecedented water restrictions beginning next month, we’re looking for homeowners who have torn out their lawns and replaced turf with drought-tolerant plants. Why? We are looking to inspire others and offer helpful tips on ways to conserve water during a megadrought.

What we want to know:

  • Why did you tear out your lawn?
  • How did you go about the process: Did you try sheet mulching or consult a landscape designer?
  • How did you pay for it?
  • Did you receive a turf removal rebate?

If you are willing to share your experience, please complete the form below, attach before and after photos, and a reporter may contact you.

