Did you tear out your lawn and replace it with drought-tolerant plants?

As millions of Southern Californians face unprecedented water restrictions beginning next month, we’re looking for homeowners who have torn out their lawns and replaced turf with drought-tolerant plants. Why? We are looking to inspire others and offer helpful tips on ways to conserve water during a megadrought.

What we want to know:



Why did you tear out your lawn?

How did you go about the process: Did you try sheet mulching or consult a landscape designer?

How did you pay for it?

Did you receive a turf removal rebate?

If you are willing to share your experience, please complete the form below, attach before and after photos, and a reporter may contact you.