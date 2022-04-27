There’s a water shortage emergency. Here’s what to do with your lawn, yard and garden.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has ordered unprecedented outdoor water restrictions for Southern California amid a water shortage emergency. The declaration, which begins June 1, restricts outdoor water usage to just one day a week — a move that will affect about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

What does this mean for Southern Californian’s lawns, gardens or yards? The MWD report does allow for a few exceptions: “The primary exception is to allow hand-watering of trees or other perennials to support their health and ability to recover once the outdoor watering restrictions are lifted. A second exception is to allow drip or other high-efficiency irrigation systems to apply water at a weekly volume consistent with the one-day watering restriction imposed on less efficient irrigation systems. Metropolitan will continue to coordinate with the affected Member Agencies on an appropriate formulation of these types of exemptions if a complete ban on outdoor watering is imposed.”

If those exceptions fail to prove helpful to your current landscaping, perhaps now is the time to consider pivoting to a more drought-friendly alternative. Explore the stories below for inspiration, guidance and general how-to-be-water-conscious information.