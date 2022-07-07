How to tear out your lawn by yourself (Hint: Start collecting cardboard now)

You can almost hear it: the crunch of crisping lawns all over L.A., thanks to the ongoing drought and recent restrictions on outdoor watering.

It’s no surprise, then, that many Angelenos are thinking seriously about ripping out their lawns in exchange for less thirsty landscapes and a $2-a-square-foot rebate from the Metropolitan Water District ($3 a square foot in Orange County).

Hiring a landscape contractor can make the project much easier but far more expensive, even with MWD’s rebate (and potentially more in some jurisdictions), so some people, especially those with smaller yards, are considering the DIY approach.

The MWD has made the rebate process easier. In the past, rebates were only available for removing living lawns, but when strict outdoor watering restrictions went into effect June 1, the rebates became available for removing dead or dying lawns too — just as long as there’s some kind of lawn in place and the project has been approved before the work begins. And the deadline for completing a project has increased from 90 days to at least 180.

But what’s the best way to proceed?

Volunteer Ansu John spreads mulch across wet cardboard as part of a sheet mulching project at Maryknoll Sisters retirement facility in Monrovia. (Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

There are several techniques, but the most favored is known as sheet mulching, a.k.a. lasagna mulching, which basically smothers your lawn under a ton of wet cardboard and mulch, creating a rich healthy soil teeming with beneficial microbes busy devouring the decomposing grass and cellulose in the cardboard.

That’s the goal anyway. The reality is no matter what you do, you’ll likely see stubborn grasses like Bermuda throwing up shoots and trying to reestablish. Which means the savvy gardener will have to be ever alert to spot those sprouts and pull them up.

But the other options have issues too.

Herbicides may sound like the simplest approach, but they present health risks, especially in yards where children, pets and other creatures romp and rest. The landscapers we consulted have different techniques for lawn removal, but they were united against using chemicals such as glyphosate — the active ingredient in many weed-killing herbicides — because of studies linking exposure to a greater risk of getting Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, one of the most common cancers.

Solarization sounds relatively easy — just cover your grass in plastic for a couple of months and let the intense heat carbonize your lawn. This process works as long as your lawn gets at least six to eight hours of direct sun every day, but it’s kind of a nuclear approach because it kills everything, including worms and other beneficial organisms vital to a healthy soil, creating a sterile dirt that will require amendments such as compost to keep plants alive.

Sod cutting is basically digging out the lawn with a shovel or pick or special machine that cuts the sod into 12-inch strips a few inches deep. The problem with this technique is you end up with a lot of very heavy sod. Some people cut the sod, turn it over and then cover it with sheet mulching to try to ensure the grass dies. Most haul it away in a dumpster or a truck and pay several hundred dollars for its disposal.



Longtime landscape contractor Kirk Aoyagi favors the sod cutting approach because it’s quicker than waiting three to eight months for the sod to break down under sheet mulch, but he warns that this method is labor intensive.

First, the lawn needs to be wet — even if it’s dead — so the sod cutter can dig into the soil, but even then it only removes a few inches of turf. Sod cutters won’t dig up the deep roots of Bermuda grass, he said, so after he’s removed the top layer of sod, he rototills the entire yard and then combs through the soil with a fine-tooth rake to remove as many rhizomes and roots as he can before he starts replanting.

He never gets them all though.

Cool-season grasses like fescue and blue grass that stay green in winter have shallow roots that are relatively easy to remove, he said. Warm-season grasses that go brown and dormant during cool weather, such as Bermuda and St. Augustine, have much deeper roots that make them nearly impossible to eradicate.

Most lawns, except those recently planted, are likely a mix of both, said Aoyagi, co-owner of FormLA Landscaping, a company that specializes in removing lawns and creating gardens and meadows from native plants.

“If your lawn is from the ’60s, or it’s been there for a very long time, I would expect that lawn to have pretty much every type of grass in the neighborhood,” Aoyagi said, “because typically the mowers from your maintenance team will bring in seeds and different types of grass from all your neighbors.”

That likely means you have Bermuda grass creeping through your yard, with its long, tenacious below-ground rhizomes and above-ground stolons poised to resprout no matter how thoroughly you comb through the soil, Aoyagi said.

“We’ve pulled up concrete and found Bermuda grass growing in mats, in places where it hasn’t seen the sun for years,” he said.

“It’s a pernicious weed, the king of weeds, so you just have to stay on top of pulling it out,” said Tim Becker, chief horticulturist for the Theodore Payne Foundation, which advocates for native plants. “Gardeners have lived and died by the will of Bermuda grass for centuries, nay, millennia, so it’s a worthy opponent. You’re fighting one of the best-adapted weeds of all time.”

Sophie Pennes and Leigh Adams, who specialize in native plant landscaping at Urban Farms LA and Studio Petrichor, respectively, are strong proponents of sheet mulching, but when it comes to tackling spots of Bermuda or crabgrass, they both recommend hand-to-hand combat.

Pennes’ technique, for instance, is to stop watering the lawn for 30 to 60 days, until it dies. She then waters the space and waits to see what sprouts. Typically it’s going to be Bermuda or crabgrass, she said, and at that point, “you just have to manually dig them out” before you start sheet mulching.

Bottom line: Removing your own lawn is doable, but it’s a big commitment of labor and time.

“This is a lot of work,” said Becker. “I love DIY, but I want people to have a realistic expectation. You need to be as efficient as possible.”

The size of the project can help with your decision, said Aoyagi. A 1,000-square-foot lawn is much easier to remove than one that’s 2,000 or 3,000 square feet.

“Know what you are getting into,” Aoyagi said. “Ask yourself: ‘Is this a job I can see myself finishing?’ If you have reservations … think on it a bit. Or hire someone to do the removal and cleaning, and then you take on the next phase.”

If you’ve been using gardeners to care for your yard, Becker recommended soliciting their help to remove the lawn and even help maintaining your new drought-tolerant landscape going forward. The Theodore Payne Foundation offers a free, nine-class course in Spanish and English for professional landscapers and gardeners — the California Native Plant Landscaper Certificate Program — to learn more about designing and maintaining native plant gardens.

“Don’t let this intimidate you,” Becker said. “Get help from your gardener. It’s a huge economic opportunity for them.”

So with that in mind, here are some general tips for removing your lawn and a guide to sheet mulching, the most popular method.