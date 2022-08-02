Advertisement
Plants

Tear out your lawn, save California

A woman stands in a garden full of flowers.
Sarah Lariviere and her husband removed their front and back lawns by themselves, replacing them with drought-tolerant plants. A Metropolitan Water District of Southern California rebate paid for the $4,700 project.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeanette Marantos
Lisa Boone
1

In case you missed the memo: Glossy green lawns fed by sprinklers arcing water into the sky just don’t work anymore in these days of lingering drought.

As the supply of water in reservoirs and wells continues to shrink around California, we need to change what and how we’re irrigating.

Public parks might arguably be good locations for large expanses of turf in Southern California’s low-rain climate, but around our houses? That’s become a pipe dream this summer for many Angelenos whose outdoor water use has been curtailed to a few minutes a week, not nearly enough to keep a lawn alive, let alone green.

Water districts are offering rebates for removing lawns, but many won’t give you money for installing artificial turf (which keeps water from flowing into the ground, potentially killing trees and beneficial micro-organisms in the soil) or a bunch of rocks and a couple of cacti. Instead, you must include drought-tolerant plants and an efficient way to keep them watered, such as drip irrigation.

The Times has been speaking to L.A. County residents who’ve taken out their lawns and transformed their yards into fragrant, leafy, low-water paradises — often with a DIY approach.

Yes, it takes work, but these yard converts rave about lower water bills, tackling climate change head on, the pride they felt after accomplishing a daunting task and finding serenity in the process. Let these stories of ripping out lawns guide and inspire as you reconsider your own landscaping plans.

Leigh Adams, a landscape designer for Studio Petrichor, show volunteers how to place cardboard around a sprinkler during the sheet mulching workshop at the Maryknoll Sisters retirement home on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Adams cuts slits in the cardboard so that it will easily form around the sprinkler while still covering the grass. (Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)

How to tear out your lawn by yourself (Hint: Start collecting cardboard now)

As the drought continues, Californians are tearing out their lawns. Here’s a DIY guide to killing grass to prep for a drought-tolerant landscape.

MANHATTAN BEACH-CA-JUNE 10, 2022: Mike Garcia, a landscape contractor in Manhattan Beach who took out his lawn 15 years ago and installed a waterfall/water recycling system in his front and back yards to recycle rainwater, is photographed on June 10, 2022. He recently helped Jordan Karambelas, 17, a junior at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach to create a raised redwood vegetable bed that is watered by an attached fish pond underneath. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Tear out your lawn, check. Drought-tolerant plants, check. Next up: recycled water

Georg Kochi is photographed at his Koreatown craftsman home.
Ripping out his lawn made him a native plant fanatic

ALTADENA, CA - JUNE 27: Portrait of Seriina Covarrubias at her home in Altadena on Monday, June 27, 2022 in Altadena, CA. Covarrubias replaced her once green lawn with California natives, a stone pond water catchment area and an array of drought tolerant plants. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Tearing out her lawn was like therapy after a year of illness and grief

Los Angeles, CA - July 08: Elana O'Brien stands in her Pasadena garden on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)
She cut her water bill in half by tearing out her lawn and going all in on ‘hugelkultur’

LOS ANGELES , CA - MAY 18: Portrait of Sarah Lariviere in her backyard in Burbank on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Los Angeles , CA. Lariviere and her husband removed their front and back lawns, replacing them with drought friendly, low water plants and desert gardens. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
On a block full of lawns, she ditched grass for a DIY drought-tolerant oasis

SAN MARINO, CA - MAY 25: A look at the Robbins' back yard on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in San Marino, CA. Paul Robbins created a drought friendly yard and oasis at the rental home he shares with his wife, Char, and their two daughters, 6 month old Audrey and 4.5 year old Zara. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

How one renter swapped his lawn for a drought-tolerant family retreat

Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos started writing for the Los Angeles Times in 1999, doing Money Makeovers until 2002. She returned to write for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2015 and the Saturday garden section in 2016, a yin and yang that kept her perspective in balance. In early 2020, she moved full time into Features, with a focus on all things flora. She is a SoCal native who spent more than 20 years in Central Washington as a daily reporter, columnist, freelancer and mom before returning to the land of eucalyptus and sage. Her present goal is to transform her yard into an oasis of native plants, fruit trees and veggies.

Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

