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Tear out your lawn, save California

A woman stands in a garden full of flowers.
Sarah Lariviere and her husband removed their front and back lawns by themselves, replacing them with drought-tolerant plants. A Metropolitan Water District of Southern California rebate paid for the $4,700 project.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Jeanette Marantos.
Lisa Boone.
By Jeanette Marantos and Lisa Boone
1

In case you missed the memo: Glossy green lawns fed by sprinklers arcing water into the sky just don’t work anymore in these days of lingering drought.

As the supply of water in reservoirs and wells continues to shrink around California, we need to change what and how we’re irrigating.

Public parks might arguably be good locations for large expanses of turf in Southern California’s low-rain climate, but around our houses? That’s become a pipe dream this summer for many Angelenos whose outdoor water use has been curtailed to a few minutes a week, not nearly enough to keep a lawn alive, let alone green.

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Water districts are offering rebates for removing lawns, but many won’t give you money for installing artificial turf (which keeps water from flowing into the ground, potentially killing trees and beneficial micro-organisms in the soil) or a bunch of rocks and a couple of cacti. Instead, you must include drought-tolerant plants and an efficient way to keep them watered, such as drip irrigation.

The Times has been speaking to L.A. County residents who’ve taken out their lawns and transformed their yards into fragrant, leafy, low-water paradises — often with a DIY approach.

Yes, it takes work, but these yard converts rave about lower water bills, tackling climate change head on, the pride they felt after accomplishing a daunting task and finding serenity in the process. Let these stories of ripping out lawns guide and inspire as you reconsider your own landscaping plans.

Did you tear out your lawn and replace it with drought-tolerant plants? Reach out to us and we may feature your story.

Los Angeles, CA - June 20: Phoebe Novack and Brian Auggrey pose for a portrait in the backyard of their home that they call "Chateau Chaparral," on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. They purchased a small home and re-designed the back yard themselves into a native plant sanctuary. It's been on the Theodore Payne garden tour each of the last two years. (Dania Maxwell/ For The Times)

Lifestyle

They turned their wedding gifts into a lush native yard with drought-tolerant grass

When this Del Rey couple married, they asked for plants. They ended up trading concrete and a conventional lawn for Chateau Chaparral, a native garden anchored by drought-tolerant plants.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 14, 2026: Julia Lee, Loyola Marymount University Professor, poses for a portrait in her garden at her home in Cheviot Hills on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. Lee decided in 2022 to remove her front lawn in Cheviot Hills and replace it with native and drought-tolerant plants. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Her water bill was ‘insane.’ So she tore out her lawn and planted a ‘wabi-sabi’ wonderland

For Julia Lee, tearing out her lawn and replacing it with drought tolerant plants was about more than saving water. It was also an opportunity to connect with her neighbors.

GLENDALE, MARCH 15, 2026: Christopher Smee amongst California poppies (Eschscholzia californica) in his front yard. The yard features almost all California native plants in Glendale on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Kit Karzen / For The Times)

Lifestyle

He swapped his lawn for native plants after asking, ‘What was meant to be here?’

‘It’s really been a joy to reunite the soil with the plants that belong here,’ Christopher Smee says of removing his lawn and planting California natives.

VIDEO | 04:51
LA Times Today: This Pasadena resident paid to remove her grass lawn. Here’s the result

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

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Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos started writing for the Los Angeles Times in 1999, doing Money Makeovers until 2002. She returned to write for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2015 and the Saturday garden section in 2016, a yin and yang that kept her perspective in balance. In early 2020, she moved full time into Features, with a focus on all things flora. In June of 2023 she began writing the monthly L.A. Times Plants newsletter, which included a calendar of upcoming plant-related events. Marantos was a SoCal native who spent more than 20 years in central Washington as a daily reporter, columnist, freelancer and mom before returning to the land of eucalyptus and sage. She died Feb. 7, 2026.

Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

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