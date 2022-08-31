How (and when) to plant a winter garden during the worsening drought

When Yvonne Savio talks, savvy SoCal gardeners listen. And her message for fall is big: Despite a long tradition of planting during the “mild” days of September, her counsel this week is to put off any planting — even starting seeds — until late October or November, because folks, it’s just too darn hot these days, especially with the drought-induced restrictions on outdoor watering.

“We may or may not have enough water to keep them sufficiently watered to thrive. I’m talking thrive, not survive,” said Savio about cool-season plants, such as leafy greens, arugula, broccoli and peas. “It’s basically a waste for you to start seeds this month or next month, since you can’t put them outside, so I’m giving you a good excuse to put it off until November.”

This is especially true for communities where outdoor watering is banned from Sept. 6 to 20, to allow the Metropolitan Water District to do emergency repairs on the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline which delivers water from the Colorado River to Southern California.

Even in the best of conditions, transplanting is a shock to any plant’s system, and that stress is much worse when it happens in high heat, even with plenty of water — and nobody in SoCal has plenty of water these days.

Savio has been gardening at her Pasadena home for some 60 years — starting as a child when her parents first began growing there — and she made gardening her career, including 25 years as director of Los Angeles County’s master gardener program. Her website and blog, Gardening in LA, is full of useful advice for every month of the year. Her original description of September gives you an idea of how much our climate seems to be changing: “September’s mildness makes just about any gardening tasks pleasant. The soil and air are warm but not overly hot. Fresh summer produce is still delicious, but production is slowing down. .... Seeds and transplants of cool-weather-hardy crops can be planted now for harvests from fall through early spring. ...”

Those were the days, when we had temperate “shoulder seasons” in June and September, a transition time between spring and summer, summer and fall, that was not too hot and not too cold. But SoCal gardeners can’t really count on those mellow seasons anymore, Savio said.

“This is why three years ago I stopped putting in my second big crop of tomatoes in June,” she said. “It was getting so hot, my transplants could not get sufficiently established in order to give me a decent crop, even with me pouring water on them.”

Ordinarily, Savio said, she’d be telling people, “‘This is a good time to plant fall color shrubs and trees too, when the soil is nice and warm,’ but for the next month or two I’m saying, ‘Don’t plant anything new. Just take care of the stuff you have.’"

And there are plenty of garden things to do while we wait for rain (fingers crossed) and cooler temperatures, Savio said. Here is her advice:

Deep water your trees. First and foremost, focus whatever water you have — even if you’re collecting it from the shower or the sink — on keeping your trees. Ideally, mature trees should get a slow deep watering a couple times a month, saturating the soil a good 12 inches down, and young trees should get a good drink at least once a week until they’re established. Our region is going to need all the shade we can get with our rising temperatures.

Lastly, use this time to get educated about native plants and lawn removal or check out these other plant-related activities in September. Email events to jeanette.marantos@latimes.com at least three weeks before they happen, and we might include them in the calendar.

