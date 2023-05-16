L.A.’s guerrilla readings are invading parking lots and cemeteries

The scene at Casual Encountersz in March. (Anya GTA)

Before the pandemic, Sammy Loren struggled to find a social component to his writing. “I was always envious of the way in which the art world had this built-in social life,” he said. He’d go to readings at legacy book shops and his eyes would roll into the back of his head, and then everyone would disappear right after.

While living in Mexico City, he fell in with a thriving literary circuit divorced from cultural establishments, where poetry groups held court on street corners and in back alleys. Loren returned to L.A. in 2021 and hosted an ersatz dinner-party salon that spun off into Casual Encountersz , “readings of rage and romance” at his house, or anywhere really. “I always try to introduce myself to everyone that comes,” he said. The 38-year-old seized a rhythm between the “manic Gen Z voices” and his “geriatric millennial peers,” like the night he paired Jasmine Johnson’s stream-of-consciousness drug confessions with Jeffrey Deitch gallery director Melahn Frierson’s college diary sexcapades.

The crowd at a Casual Encountersz reading. (Anya GTA)

To Halleta Alemu, 30, Casual Encountersz represented a second chance at the writing life she didn’t know existed. Emboldened by this brave new world, she went up to Loren after a show to ask if she could read at his next one. “He was like, ‘Yeah, totally,’” Alemu said. Outside a Highland Park carnicería with fold-up chairs and beer coolers, Alemu read her pink-papered poems. “It made me consider why I never felt connected with writers circles,” she said. She had spent nearly a decade working as a model and actor but finally envisioned herself as a writer who lived off the page. Soon, though, she sensed a familiar system of power and privilege and thought, “I can’t do this again.”

This time, she wouldn’t wait to be discovered. “I wasn’t going to climb more ladders presented to me,” she said. “I don’t need them now because I know it’s all a scam.” She started a Substack, self-published a paperback booklet known as a chapbook and began her own reading series called Electric Blue, a hybrid of her party life and creative practice. “I want to have a profound experience, but I also want to have fun,” she said.

Top: Poet and artist Mary Bryce casts a shadow on a wall during Electric Blue: Hypersphere. Bottom: Poetry fans gather for drinks and conversation. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Electric Blue is a sleeker affair. The first was in a downtown loft with disco balls and live DJs among influencers and poets and influencer-poets; she served Gia Coppola wine and Sanzo sparkling water. At her latest, after the writers and artists performed, Alemu and a fellow actor wore matching black bodysuits and recited, as one, a soliloquy of racing thoughts before bed against trippy video visuals and ambient noise. “People take risks to see musicians, even visual artists, but they don’t really take the risk to see writers,” Alemu said. “Why can’t a writer have the allure and mystique and the world-building of a pop star?”