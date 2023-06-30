Are you 29 years old? Tell us about your anxieties, fears and wishes for turning 30

Being 29 years old is arguably one of the strangest periods in a person’s life.

It’s the last year of your 20s, when these days you’re expected — and in many ways encouraged — to make mistakes, kiss a bunch of frogs and experience all that life has to offer. Then out of nowhere, 30 comes knocking at your door and you suddenly feel as if you should be grown grown and have your life together.

On social media, there’s a lot of contention around turning 30 years old, and depending on who you ask, a person’s viewpoint may be positive or negative.

For a story I’m writing about being 29 years old — I too am turning 29 in a few months and feel your pain — I want to hear about all of your thoughts, fears, hopes and dreams for turning 30. How are you spending the last year of your 20s and how would you rate this decade of your life? What does turning 30 represent for you? Does it bring up any feelings of anxiety, disappointment or excitement? Have any of your loved ones placed expectations on you simply because of your age? Tell us your thoughts by filling out the form below, and I may be in touch for a deeper conversation. (You can also email me directly at kailyn.brown@latimes.com.)

To ensure your story is considered for publication, please send responses by Monday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. PST.