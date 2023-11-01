Advertisement
Plants

Love California native plants? Check out our collab with P.F. Candle Co.

Jeffrey pine, California sagebrush, and California black walnut drift around candles.
(Illustration by Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times; photo from P.F. Candle Co.)
By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
Share

Like with the Pacific Ocean, you can often smell California native plants long before you spot them in nature.

But you no longer have to head outdoors to hiking trails, local parks and specialty nurseries to experience their rejuvenating perfume.

L.A. Times Plants has teamed up with Los Angeles-based P.F. Candle Co. for a limited-edition candle collection that celebrates native plants and brings the intoxicating scents of the Golden State indoors.

L.A. Times x P.F. Candle Co. Logo

After meeting with staff writers Lisa Boone and Jeanette Marantos, Features Editor Brittany Levine Beckman and Deputy Managing Editor Amy King, who shared their favorite native bouquets, the development team at P.F. Candle Co. hit the trails, sniffing their way through the sages and sagebrush at the Silver Lake meadow, local botanical gardens and native plant shops. They even camped in the Angeles National Forest to sample a vanilla-scented Jeffrey pine.

Jasmine Floyd - Native plants that smell nice (or not)

Lifestyle

The most fragrant native plants are just heavenly. Here’s what to plant now

California native plants have many pros, but their potent scents are the biggest draw of all. Gardening experts share the most fragrant native plants.

Nov. 15, 2022

“Much of our scent inspiration comes from nature — from hikes, to forests, to backyard gardens, or just re-creating particular natural scents we loved,” says Kristen Pumphrey, founder and creative director of P.F. Candle Co.

Following the company’s hands-on research, the candles have arrived in time for holiday gift-giving. The limited-edition collaboration includes three soy candles in P.F. Candle Co.’s trademark amber glass jars (which can be recycled at the Echo Park flagship) including Jeffrey Pine, influenced by Pinus jeffreyi with notes of ponderosa bark, vanilla bean, juniper and campfire; California Black Walnut, influenced by Juglans Californica with notes of lime leaf, green moss, walnut husk and black amber; and Cowboy Cologne, a common nickname for the sweet-smelling Artemisia Californica (or California sagebrush), with notes of blue sage, vetiver, cypress and rosemary.

The candles are designed, developed, produced and packed in Los Angeles and are available at P.F. Candle Co. stores in L.A. (Echo Park) and San Francisco (North Beach) or at pfcandleco.com. Candles are sold separately or as a three-pack gift set, starting at $24.

LifestylePlants
Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement