12 readers tell us about their favorite trees in L.A.

“There are a couple of trees I love in my neighborhood. They are oak trees and look to be pretty old. One is on Kanan Road behind a Starbucks. Starbucks wanted to build a drive-through lane and needed to remove the oak tree behind the store. The whole neighborhood was upset that the tree was going to be cut down and protested to the city council. The tree was saved and I drive by it and smile because it’s beautiful and protected. There’s another oak on Agoura Road at Kanan Road. It’s also been speculated to be cut down because it protrudes into the street. Actually, the street was laid around the tree. Again, the neighbors have complained that the tree is more important than the road and if there’s a traffic problem, the road should be changed to protect the tree. Its fate is still unknown. Both trees appear to be very old and hopefully preserved for posterity, as Agoura Hills is known for its oak trees and open space.”

— Carol Nelson, Agoura Hills