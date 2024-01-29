Tell us: What’s your favorite tree in Los Angeles?

For the story “The greatest trees of Los Angeles,” writer Ryan Bradley and photographer Devin Oktar Yalkin went on a quest to find the city’s most beloved trees. Among their many finds: the coastal live oak in Orcutt Ranch, East L.A. icon El Pino Famoso and the bandaged-with-care grapefruit tree in the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center plaza in Little Tokyo.

Of course, their list is hardly exhaustive. We want to know about your favorite trees. Tell us about a tree in L.A. that you’re in awe of. What makes it special? Do you have a personal connection to it? Does it bring you peace? We’d love to read your stories and see photos of the tree if you have them. We may feature your response in a future story.