Tell us: What’s your favorite tree in Los Angeles?

A sacred fig tree in Lafayette Park.
A sacred fig, Ficus religiosa, in Lafayette Park.
(Devin Oktar Yalkin / For The Times)
By Michelle WooWest Coast Experiences Editor 
For the story “The greatest trees of Los Angeles,” writer Ryan Bradley and photographer Devin Oktar Yalkin went on a quest to find the city’s most beloved trees. Among their many finds: the coastal live oak in Orcutt Ranch, East L.A. icon El Pino Famoso and the bandaged-with-care grapefruit tree in the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center plaza in Little Tokyo.

Travel & Experiences

The greatest trees of Los Angeles

I talked to arborists, landscape architects, gardeners, historians, activists, tree-heads and more, all to find an answer to my question: Which L.A. trees are the best trees, the ones worth celebrating?

Jan. 29, 2024

Of course, their list is hardly exhaustive. We want to know about your favorite trees. Tell us about a tree in L.A. that you’re in awe of. What makes it special? Do you have a personal connection to it? Does it bring you peace? We’d love to read your stories and see photos of the tree if you have them. We may feature your response in a future story.

Michelle Woo

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

