Tell us: Do you have an ‘only in L.A.’ story?

There’s no place in the world quite like L.A. If you’ve spent any time living in this diverse, vibrant city, chances are you have a few stories under your belt that only could have happened here.

Here are two favorites from my own life:

Several years ago my husband and his parents took my 8-year-old son to a magic shop. (My kid was really into magic at the time.) Afterward I called my husband to ask how it went. “David Arquette bought him a magic set,” my husband said. I didn’t think I heard him right.

But when I asked him to repeat himself, it turns out I did. Arquette, who was a regular at the shop, heard the salesperson talking to my kid about magic, and he added a big magic set to his own purchases that he left at the counter for my son.

This next story is even stranger. My first dog’s foster mom asked me to go with her to the Bodhi Tree (an iconic New Age bookstore in West Hollywood that has since closed) to hear a lecture from a chiropractor who claimed he was given healing powers after an encounter with an alien. The chiropractor transmitted his power to my dog’s foster mom and she transmitted it to me so I could provide healing to my aging dog.

Only in L.A.!

Now it’s your turn. Please submit your best only-in-L.A. story below (300 words or less), including your full name and email address so we can contact you if we publish it.

Thanks for sharing, and we can’t wait to read your stories!