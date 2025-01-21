Advertisement
Sitting hurts. Do these quick exercise routines at your desk to help

accordion folded exercise instructions
(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)

Sitting for long periods can cause pain and injuries. Try these stretches to alleviate problem areas like your neck, lower back, wrists and shoulders.

By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
Diagram of a figure rotating its neck

5 easy exercises for your head and neck to alleviate desk job aches and pains

In this six-part series, we’ll give you quick exercises for different body parts every week to help you stay limber.

Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

