4 ways to be mindful in your daily life: A monk’s guide to meditation
Living in L.A. can be chaotic. So we asked a Buddhist monk how to make meditation and mindfulness a way of life. Los Angeles Times assistant editor Ada Tseng visited Hacienda Heights’ Hsi Lai Temple to learn meditation tips from a resident monk.
Jessica Q. Chen joined the Los Angeles Times video team in 2016. Previously, she produced films out of the Middle East for the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and UNHCR. Her work on a National Geographic feature-length documentary film about the Syrian civil war premiered at Tribeca in 2017. She has a master’s degree in investigative reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s in biology from UC Irvine.