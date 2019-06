Duncan Hunter, your wife admitted conspiring with you to steal campaign funds. You don’t belong in Congress

That November, the family took its $10,000 trip to Italy. On this vacation, Duncan tried to set up a tour of a U.S. Navy base, allegedly to camouflage the personal expense as an official one. The Navy told Hunter’s chief of staff that it could accommodate Hunter only on a date that did not work for him. “Tell the Navy to go [expletive] itself,” he told his chief of staff, according to Margaret’s plea.