A memoir unlike any you've read: A young woman's inspiring struggle with her invisible killer

“I woke up from the bronchoscopy in a disoriented and feverish sepsis. Four nurses held me down on the bed as my entire body convulsed violently and erratically, while my fever climbed from 103 to 104, then to 105, up to 106. More nurses arrived to cover my face and limbs with ice packs. I remember the pain, confusion and disorientation, the sea of faces towering over me trying to soothe me, the nausea, the feeling of bathing in fire and the terror of feeling like I was sitting off to the side, watching my body thrash and writhe without having any ability to stop it. …This was the first time CF shook me by the shoulders and made me look it in the eye to see it for what it really was.”