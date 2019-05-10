Are anti-vaccine parents risking the health of their unborn grandchildren?

Mark’s deafness was not a complete surprise to his family. In the spring of 1966, when his mother was nearing the end of her first trimester of pregnancy, she contracted rubella, also known as the German measles. It was the tail end of a rubella epidemic that swept across the U.S. in the early 1960s, infecting an estimated 12.5 million people. A vaccine would not be on the market for several years.