A new skirmish in the California vaccination wars breaks out. Science will prevail

I expect to be deluged with responses from readers who believe otherwise. Yes, I know there is a vaccination court that pays money to people who can convince it that they have been injured by vaccines. Yes, I know you cannot sue pharmaceutical companies for harms you think are caused by vaccines. (That’s why the vaccine court was created; so lawsuits would not drive vaccine makers out of business, because vaccines are so important to our health. The court has not awarded a cent to anyone claiming that a vaccine caused autism.)