Toyota ordered to pay auto dealer $15.8 million in trial over Prius defects

An Orange County jury Monday morning ordered Toyota to pay $15.8 million to one of its largest dealers in Southern California, who alleged that the company’s recalls to fix the electric power system of its popular Prius models did not remedy safety defects.
Roger Hogan, who operates dealerships in Claremont and San Juan Capistrano, contended in a two-month trial in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana that the automaker retaliated against him after he began raising concerns about the safety of the Prius’ electric power system in 2017 and for his effort to promote a safety recall software system in 2011.
The jury, on a vote of 9 to 3, decided that Toyota had breached its contracts with Hogan, violating good faith and fair dealing. That claim related specifically to Hogan’s allegations that the Prius recall in 2014 did not remedy safety defects, according to Hogan’s attorney, Amnon Siegel.
Hogan had alleged in the trial that Toyota damaged his dealership by not providing enough top-selling truck and sports utility models. An academic expert analyzed the vehicles Toyota provided to Hogan and his sales, concluding that the allocations cost him millions of dollars in lost profits.
Hogan also alleged that Toyota began mistreating his dealership after he unveiled a software program that was intended to raise awareness of recalls among Toyota owners by notifying them when they had not brought in vehicles for recall repairs. Hogan claimed the system, called Autovation, was a public service; Toyota claimed it was marketing device that depended on improper mining of data from its proprietary website.
The jury rejected allegations that Toyota had committed fraud, which could have dramatically increased the verdict with punitive damages. Hogan originally sued for damages of $100 million.
“It is true vindication for Roger Hogan and his family,” Siegel said. “This man is small potatoes compared to Toyota, the largest auto manufacturer in the world.”
A Toyota spokesman did not have an immediate comment on the case.
Toyota had acknowledged defects in the 2010 to 2014 Prius in a recall in 2014, in which a key part known as an inverter would overheat and fry itself, leaving the car with limited or no power.
During the trial, a Toyota executive testified that the company had replaced 18,000 to 20,000 failed inverters and inverter parts after it issued the 2014 safety recall.
The manufacturer decided to issue new software in 2014 to prevent the overheating and make sure the car would enter a “limp home” mode, if the inverter did overheat, so that drivers could pull over to the side of the road. But the software was not fixing the problem, Hogan claimed, and he said he was seeing Priuses returning to his dealerships in Claremont and San Juan Capistrano for repairs after the software fix had been made.
By December 2017, Hogan filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, asking that it initiate a defect investigation. At about the same time, Hogan filed suit against Toyota, alleging that it had retaliated against him for raising safety concerns. Separately, Hogan’s attorneys filed a suit seeking class-action status, asserting that Prius owners had been damaged by the defect. That suit is ongoing.
After half a dozen meetings with Toyota and one with Hogan during 2018, the NHTSA nudged Toyota to issue a new recall in October, in which the 2010 to 2014 Prius’ inverter would again be reprogrammed. But instead of preventing an overheating, this time the recall was only to change how the car would handle if the inverter overheated.
The matter also resurrects some of the issues of transparency on safety that Toyota encountered in 2009 over allegations that its vehicles were subject to sudden acceleration. The company agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement on criminal allegations and paid billions of dollars in fines and civil judgments.