Behind the story: One writer’s eventual embrace of the red-hot VW Bus

VW buses are not for everyone, so I’m flabbergasted at how pricey and trendy they’ve become. I realized a bubble was happening almost as soon as I sold two of the three I’ve owned. The first one — a beat-up ’74 automatic — got me about $4,000 in 2011; I sold the second Bus — a ’71 sea-green hooptie — for $10,000 just three years later.