Ex-school district leader found dead weeks after stepping down amid questions

Former Lennox School District Supt. Kent Taylor, 54, was found dead at a home in San Bernardino County two months after stepping down amid questions over his management of the school system, officials confirmed Monday.
His oversight of the South Bay school district had been under scrutiny on several fronts. He also recently resigned from the school board for the Colton school district in San Bernardino County, where he lived.
He was found dead Sunday, said Sgt. Jeff Allison, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. No cause of death was initially given.
The Lennox school system has about 7,000 students and is located east of Los Angeles International Airport.
Taylor’s management of the Lennox school system attracted widespread attention when an L.A. Times investigation disclosed his plan to enroll private tuition-paying Catholic school students in the Lennox district and claim public school funds for them. The Catholic schools got computers and online classes. Lennox got extra funding.
Enrollment had been declining in the Lennox School District for over a decade by the time the district decided to open the virtual academy in 2016 as part of a concerted effort to attract more students, The Times reported. By then, the student population had fallen to 5,055, nearly 25% below what it had been in 2006.
He defended the plan as innovative and appropriate, but county education officials were planning to investigate until Taylor agreed, in 2018, to discontinue the project.
By then, Taylor had problems on multiple fronts.
Two days after Taylor’s resignations, the Los Angeles County Office of Education sent a letter to the Lennox district expressing concerns about its finances. Those concerns were first reported by the Daily Breeze.
In the April 11 letter, county officials flagged the district’s “fiscal solvency” as well as other issues related to its “cash borrowing options to pay its financial obligations and to maintain positive General Fund cash balances,” the Breeze reported.
The Breeze also reported on potential conflicts of interest and questionable arrangements with contractors.