UC Irvine student dies and fraternity is suspended

A UC Irvine student died over the weekend, resulting in the suspension and investigation of the fraternity where he was a member, university officials said.
Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, 18-year-old Noah Domingo, who was from La Crescenta, died off-campus, according to Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun. The coroner is conducting an autopsy and waiting for toxicology reports, she said.
UC Irvine officials said they could not release further details about the death because of the ongoing investigation but said Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity had been suspended. The fraternity was ordered to immediately cease all activity, according to UC Irvine student affairs Vice Chancellor Edgar J. Dormitorio.
In an email to the campus community Monday, Dormitorio wrote that campus officials would work with the Greek community to help support those affected by the death.
“We will also closely examine the larger context in which this tragedy occurred and will be working with the Greek community to help ensure that they are engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values,” he wrote.
Domingo had been initiated into the fraternity, according to the national chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
“We are heartbroken by the death of our UCI brother, Noah Domingo,” said the fraternity’s chief executive officer, Mike Sophir. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and we appreciate the support the university and its staff have provided to students in this difficult time.”
Last week was the UC Irvine chapter’s winter rush week, with activities scheduled throughout the week and ending with an invite-only event Friday night, according to a Facebook event created by the fraternity’s UCI chapter. Domingo marked on Facebook that he was interested in the event.
“We, Sigma Alpha Epsilon take pride in being the most selective fraternity at UC Irvine,” the event pages reads. “Each year, hundreds of young men rush the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity but bids of membership are reserved for only the most respectable and talented individuals on campus.”