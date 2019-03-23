She was sentenced to death for murdering her kids, and her ex-husband strongly objects to the governor's reprieve

At trial, the defense argued that Socorro Caro was not the killer but a victim of a sinister plot by her husband to frame her for crimes he had committed. The jury didn’t buy it, nor did it buy a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity. Socorro Caro, who recovered from her wounds but claimed she could not remember the events of that night, was convicted of murdering her children with a Smith & Wesson revolver and sentenced to death. She has been in prison ever since.